New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is no stranger to controversial hits. The young Blueshirts winger has developed a reputation as one of the league's more bruising forwards. However, he has also cultivated a reputation as a dangerous player. His hit on Dallas Stars star Miro Heiskanen from December 20, for instance, led to an eight-game suspension.

On Wednesday, Rempe addressed the media for the first time since his suspension. He was recently recalled from the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack and is eligible to return to the ice. Before that happens, the young winger made a rather sobering admission about how he approaches his physical style of play moving forward.

“I've got to be a lot smarter, I don't have to make every hit, if that makes sense. I'm so big and I can get going so I've got to be able to pick my hits, to know when to make the hit. I can make an impact with that,” Rempe said, via The Athletic's Peter Baugh. “If I'm going to make every hit, some of them are risky. Guys are trying to duck out of the way at the last second and I'm so big that I catch a piece, or something like that, I'm gone 20 games. I can't let anything like that happen.”

Rangers' Matt Rempe feels he's a ‘marked man'

Matt Rempe is well aware of his reputation. He knows how these dangerous hits look. And he knows there is a pattern. Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is only the most recent. Before him was New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. These hits have caused injury to some of the game's more respected players.

As a result, the Rangers forward is committing to picking his spots. He wants to play physically and bring a jolt of energy for his team when he's on the ice. However, he needs to ensure his hits are within the rules of the game from here on out.

“[Neutral zone] hits, only make them if I know they're going to be a clean hit, a good hit, compared to if it's in any way in doubt. I feel like I'll veer on the side of caution for now, because I'm a marked man right now. I've got to keep it clean,” the Rangers forward said, via Baugh.

The Rangers certainly could use a jolt of energy on the ice. New York is 6-15-1 since November 19 and is hurdling toward the basement of the Eastern Conference. Perhaps they can receive a much-needed spark on Thursday when the Rangers take on the Devils at Madison Square Garden.