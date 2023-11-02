Mavs star Luka Doncic appears to be carrying the intensity the Rangers brought in their Game 5 World Series clash against the Diamondbacks.

The entire population of the state of Texas (or at least the subset of its population that are not fans of the Houston Astros) awaited Wednesday night with bated breath as the Texas Rangers faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series with a chance to secure the franchise's first-ever championship. Heck, even fans who were in attendance to watch Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center couldn't wait to see if their beloved ballclub could pull off the unthinkable.

As Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News pointed out, Doncic, being his usual expressive self on the court, seemed to be louder than usual, with his groans towards officials being especially audible given how quiet the Mavs crowd is. One play specifically drew a particularly loud “Oh, my God!” scream from the Slovenian wunderkind which then reverberated around the arena. After all, fans in attendance were glued to their phones watching the stream of Game 5 of the World Series.

This of course, is understandable from Mavs fans, as there's a strong overlap when it comes to their fanbase as well as the Rangers'; that should not come as a surprise as well, since Dirk Nowitzki, the greatest Mavs player of all time, and Luka Doncic, the budding face of the league, have also been vocal in their support of the nascent AL West powerhouse that's on the precipice of making history.

Nevertheless, the lack of fan noise to buoy the Mavs on Wednesday night didn't seem to matter. Even with a more quiet crowd than usual, the Mavs were able to hold off the Bulls in a nail-biter, taking home their fourth win of the season in four games in a 114-108 victory. Doncic, however, did not have the best of nights; perhaps he himself was distracted by the Rangers' quest for history.

The Slovenian superstar had 18 points, seven rebounds, and 10 dimes, but he shot poorly from the field, going 5-16 from the floor and turning the ball over six times. The Mavs will put their undefeated record to the test when they take on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Friday night.