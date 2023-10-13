Max Scherzer has every intention of playing in the American league Championship Series versus the Houston Astros. The Texas Rangers starting pitcher is “ready to go” after throwing another bullpens session Friday, per ESPN.

Scherzer continues to progress toward an ALCS return after being sidelined for over a month with a shoulder injury. Texas has until Sunday morning to finalize its roster, but all signs point to the three-time Cy Young being part of the club's mission to usurp Houston as the supreme ruler of the AL.

Although the 39-year-old has been up and down throughout the season with both the New York Mets and Rangers, manager Bruce Bochy knows how valuable it can be for his pitching staff to have another experienced postseason arm. It is all hands on deck when facing the defending champions.

Scherzer, who is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his playoff career, has done everything in his power to make it back to the team who sacrificed a big chunk of its future for his Hall of Fame contributions. The eight-time All-Star is just as dedicated to the Rangers as they were to him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

“I feel good,” Max Scherzer said. “Recovered, checked all of the boxes I possibly can…So I'm ready to go.” The decision is now in the organization's hands, but it would be stunning if the righty was denied entry into the ALCS at this point.

Fans are already planning on seeing Scherzer take the mound at least once in this highly-anticipated AL West clash. The big question that seems to remain is, how will his big return go?