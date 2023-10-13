The Texas Rangers are gearing up for their most important postseason series in over a decade. That type of pressure, coupled with the chance to finally dethrone the Houston Astros, makes it extremely difficult to relax. Max Scherzer, however, seems to be having no problem staying loose.

The 39-year-old ace's playing status has not yet been confirmed for the upcoming American League Championship Series, but his latest comments imply that he will be taking the mound for the Rangers at some point in the best-of-seven face-off.

“Scherzer feels good,” Evan grant of Dallas Morning News reported on Friday. “Asked him if there was more life on his fastball Wednesday. ‘It was a weird sim game; I don’t usually pitch hungover.' Sounds like everybody pretty much in agreement he’s good to go for ALCS. Rosters must be set by Sunday 10am CT.”

One would assume that the eight-time All-Star would not be cracking jokes unless he strongly expected to be pitching in the MLB playoffs. He made good progress in his simulated outing, which came a day after Texas swept the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. Naturally, a champagne-fueled celebration ensued.

Assuming he gets the official green light this weekend, Scherzer must be completely dialed in versus the Astros. He got rocked his last time out against the reigning champs (gave up seven runs on six hits last month) and will have to make adjustments against this deep and tricky lineup.

Though, an old-school manager like Bruce Bochy is unlikely to harp on the past too much and should afford Max Scherzer some leeway. The 2019 World Series champion has not pitched since Sept. 12, but postseason adrenaline can make for an effective healing remedy.