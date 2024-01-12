The Rangers made an important signing.

The Texas Rangers and catcher Jonah Heim agreed to a one-year, $3.05 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Heim enjoyed a spectacular 2023 season. Not only did he make the first All-Star team of his career, but the Rangers catcher won the AL Gold Glove award.

He ultimately slashed .258/.317/.438/.755 with 18 home run, 28 doubles, and 95 RBI. Heim was one of baseball's more productive catchers across 131 games, and played an important role in helping the team win the World Series.

Rangers making moves

The Rangers recently signed starting pitcher Dane Dunning to a contract to avoid arbitration. Texas also added catching depth by signing Andrew Knizner.

After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers will enter the 2024 campaign with confidence. They have been linked to free-agent pitchers Josh Hader and Jordan Montgomery. Signing one of those arms, or even both, would elevate the roster. Montgomery, of course, performed well after getting traded to Texas in 2023.

The Rangers already have stars like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer but both pitchers are injured. They could return at some point in 2024, but the Rangers will need other arms to step up to begin the season.

In the end, this Texas roster features enough talent to compete once again. Sure, there are some question marks, especially with the teams injury concerns. Nevertheless, the Rangers proved in 2023 that they can overcome adversity.

Still, adding another star in free agency would not be a bad idea. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Rangers as they are made available.