The Rangers are going to have a World Series championship parade, of course. Here are the details for what should be a huge celebration.

There is a reason for all of Arlington to celebrate in the coming days and months. The Texas Rangers are finally the kings of Major League Baseball after ending their franchise World Series drought, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games in this year's Fall Classic.

For Rangers fans, there can't be a more perfect time to party than right now. The revelry is sure to hit its peak when Texas gets to have its World Series championship parade. So, when exactly is that parade going to happen?

Rangers 2023 World Series parade: Date, time, route

The Rangers have provided details of the parade, which will be held on Friday, including its date, time, and route (h/t Matt Leclercq of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram).

“The events will take place in the Arlington Entertainment District and will be open free of charge to all fans. The parade is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. with the entire team expected to participate. Following the parade, there will be a public ceremony in the North Plaza outside Globe Life Field adjacent to Texas Live! The ceremony will include remarks by Rangers’ executives, manager Bruce Bochy, and Rangers’ players. Bally Sports Southwest will provide complete broadcast coverage of the parade and ceremony.”

There are more details to come pertaining to what Arlington dubs the “World Series Victory Parade,” but what's clear is that Rangers fans will have a great time when they go the streets to meet the baseball heroes who have successfully transformed the franchise into a champion MLB club.

The Rangers finished the 2023 MLB regular season second in the American League West division even though they shared an identical 90-72 record with the Houston Astros.

The Rangers are World Series champions at last

In the playoffs, the Rangers absolutely turned it on, as they swept the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card and American League Division Series, respectively. In the American League Championship Series, the Rangers dethroned the then-reigning World Series champions Astros in seven games.

In the World Series, Texas proved to be too talented, too deep, and simply too much for the Diamondbacks, who managed to win just a game.