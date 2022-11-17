Published November 17, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

In two years, the Texas Rangers will bring the party back to Arlington.

The Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star weekend in Globe Life Field, according to a Thursday statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during the league’s owner meetings.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” said Rangers Majority Owner and Managing Partner Ray Davis in a statement. “With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.”

The Rangers will host the All-Star game for the first time since July 11, 1995, where a late-game run from then-Florida Marlins first baseman Jeff Conine ultimately sealed a 3-2 win by the National League All-Stars.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the team on winning the bid for the event one year after turning down the opportunity to throw the first pitch of the first of a 3-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. He said the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver after the passing of Georgia Senate bill 202, which stated there was a “significant lack of evidence” in Georgia’s election systems and was criticized for restricting voting access to state residents, aided in “perpetuating false narratives” about Georgia’s election reforms in a tweet last year.

“Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on being awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Thursday statement. “Thanks to the hard work of the Rangers franchise and local leaders, Texas has once again proven itself to be a premier destination for business and America’s pastime: baseball.

“The MLB All-Star Game will be a boon to our state’s economy and tourism industry. I look forward to working alongside community partners to ensure we host the best All-Star Game of all time right here in the Lone Star State.”