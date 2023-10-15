The Texas Rangers have slugged their way into an ALCS matchup against their AL West rival Houston Astros. But as the Rangers look to punch their World Series ticket, Texas got some major pitching reinforcements.

Both Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were added to Texas' ALCS roster, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gray will be making his return a forearm injury that kept him out of the ALDS. He'll make for a fine middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Rangers after compiling a 9-8 record with a 4.12 ERA and a 142/54 ERA during the regular season.

Max Scherzer's return is sure to perk up fans in Texas and strike fear in the opposing Astros. Texas traded one of their best prospects to the New York Mets in Luisangel Acuna to acquire Scherzer at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, injuries limited Scherzer to just eight starts with his new team. Still, in those appearances, Scherzer held a 4-2 record with a 3.20 ERA and a 53/15 K/BB ratio.

While their offense has been making plenty of noise, Texas has had one of the best pitching staffs throughout the postseason. The Rangers' collective 2.20 team ERA is the second-best of any of this year's playoff teams.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young award winner, an eight-time All-Star and a former World Series champion. When the Rangers traded for him, they knew they were taking a big swing on a player who could lead them to a championship. With Jon Gray by his side, Scherzer is back and ready to help prove that the Rangers are for real.