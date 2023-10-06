One version of the 2023 ALDS is set with the Texas Rangers facing the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have been patiently waiting on the Rangers, who swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle of their home crowd (what there was of it) in the AL Wild Card Series.

Of course, the Rangers probably wished they had been in the position of the Orioles, taking a bye. However, after leading the AL West division for a total of 159 days during the regular season, they surrendered it to the Houston Astros due to a tie-breaker scenario. Nevertheless, the Rangers are in the ALDS and ready to go and take it.

Most pundits didn't know if the Rangers were capable of getting past the talented Rays pitching. The Rangers ended up 11 total runs to the Rays one. Not only did the Rays have no answers for the Rangers offense, they couldn't play clean baseball. They accounted for five errors, with four of those in Game 1 alone. Whether that was postseason jitters or just bad baseball, the Rangers took advantage and are no moving on.

From here, though, will likely be much more challenging.

The Rangers enter the ALDS with a formidable lineup that ranked in the top five in most offensive statistical categories. A significant reason for this success is the half-a-billion-dollar tandem of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Alongside other key contributors, they played a pivotal role in helping the Rangers tie for the American League lead with 233 home runs during the regular season. The Rangers will rely on their ability to consistently hit the long ball to carry them through the postseason.

On the other side of the diamond, the Orioles boast a lineup filled with homegrown talent on the verge of stardom. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, a potential AL Rookie of the Year candidate, and catcher Adley Rutschman lead the charge for Baltimore. The Orioles' strength lies in their youthful core, a core that played a significant role in earning them the coveted No. 1 seed in the American League.

Pitching Duels and Bullpen Battles

As is often the case in MLB Playoffs, the key to this series will be pitching. In the AL Wild Card Series, the Rangers executed their game plan flawlessly. They outhit and outscored the Rays, creating substantial leads that put the Rays in challenging situations, requiring them to mount comebacks. Remarkably, considering Texas' well-documented bullpen struggles, they managed to concede only one run over the course of two games.

What's truly impressive, however, is the performance of the Rangers' starting pitchers, Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi. They delivered quality innings that stretched deep into their starts. Montgomery completed a full seven innings in Game 1, while Eovaldi lasted 6 2/3 innings in Game 2. This is precisely what the Rangers needed then, and it's what they'll require to contend against the Orioles, who boast talented young stars like Henderson and Rutschman in the ALDS.

Do the Rangers have what it take to take down this young, hungry team? Let's get into some Rangers ALDS predictions.

4. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien shine

Anticipate a significant impact from the Rangers' high-priced duo throughout the series, mirroring their consistent performance during the regular season. In the AL Wild Card Series, these two contributed four runs, five hits, three RBIs, two walks, and three doubles. There's no reason to believe this won't continue against the Orioles.

3. Bullpen struggles to protect leads

It's almost inevitable. Rangers fans might already be bracing for it. As mentioned, the Rangers must rely on long, quality starts from their pitching staff to minimize the bullpen's involvement. Over the course of a month, this is not a sustainable strategy. In a longer series that could extend to five games, the bullpen will undoubtedly have its moments. For the Rangers' sake, they'll need substantial leads to avoid nail-biting situations in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings.

2. Adolis Garcia emerges as a key player for the Rangers in the ALDS

Amidst all the attention showered on Seager and Semien, the Orioles must not overlook Adolis Garcia. While he may have managed only two hits in ten at-bats during the AL Wild Card Series, one of those hits was a home run. Garcia played a significant role in the Rangers' home run production throughout the season. While he has dealt with injuries and may not consistently have the highest batting average, he has the potential to make an impact in crucial moments during this series, adding runs to the board.

1. The Rangers fall to the orioles in four games

In the regular season, these two teams were evenly matched, with a 3-3 record against each other. However, the postseason brings a different level of intensity and pressure, with only five games to determine a victor. It will be intriguing to observe how the Orioles, who enjoyed a bye with rest, fare against the Rangers, who continued to play. History has shown that teams that continue in play often possess an advantage over those with a bye. In this case, the Orioles may prove to be the exception.

Containing this potent Rangers offense will be a challenging task for any team. However, if a team like the Orioles can use their equally talented offense to exploit vulnerabilities in the Rangers' starting pitching and bullpen, this series may not extend to five games. The Rangers may capture one victory, but the Orioles are poised to advance to the ALCS.