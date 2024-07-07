The Texas Rangers will begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Angels Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Angels prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rangers-Angels Projected Starters

Jon Gray vs. Davis Daniel

Jon Gray (3-4) with a 3.92 ERA

Last Start: Gray labored in his last outing, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out two in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Gray has been inconsistent on the road, going 0-2 with a 4.01 ERA over seven starts away from Arlington.

Davis Daniel (1-1) with a 2.70 ERA

Last Start: Daniel struggled in his last start, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out three and walking one in a loss to the Oakland Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Daniel dominated in his one start at Angels Stadium, hurling eight shutout innings.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Angels Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -144

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Angels

Time: 9:35 PM ET/6:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The defending champions are not having a good season, struggling with mediocrity as the season rolls along. Unfortunately, they enter this series with a losing record and see their season slip away with each loss. They are coming closer to being like the 2020 Washington Nationals, who missed the playoffs the season after winning the World Series. But they are closer to the 2019 Boston Red Sox, who missed the playoffs after winning the 2018 World Series.

The offense has struggled. Unfortunately, they are only 18th in batting average and on-base percentage. Texas also ranks 17th in runs, 19th in home runs, and 20th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is not getting the job done. He is batting .232 with 12 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 56 runs. Corey Seager has been good while overcoming injuries. Significantly, he is batting .267 with 15 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 38 runs. But those numbers are well below what he accomplished last season.

Nathaniel Lowe has not been as good this season. Ultimately, he is hitting .269 with six home runs, 35 RBIs, and 29 runs. Rookie Wyatt Langford has not been that impressive. So far, he is batting .269 with four home runs, 36 RBIs, and 26 runs.

The Rangers have dealt with inconsistent pitching. So far, they are 17th in team ERA. The bullpen has once again proven to be one of the worst units in baseball. Gray has done well against the Halos, going 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA over five showdowns. Thus, he will attempt to limit the work the bullpen has to do.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their hitters can produce big innings. Then, they need a good outing from Gray, who is not pitching as well as he has in previous seasons.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have predictably had a bad season and are just playing out the stretch as they wait for this miserable stretch to end. Sadly, they have had a mixture of bad results from all over this team.

The offense is just 20th in batting average and 23rd in on-base percentage and runs. Additionally, they are 14th in home runs and 17th in slugging percentage.

Luis Rengifo was one of the bright spots. However, he recently joined Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon on the injured list. That leaves other role players like Zach Neto and Taylor Ward to carry the load. But there is not a single hitter in this lineup that inspires fear in any pitcher in baseball. Unfortunately, that disappeared when Shohei Ohtani left, and the Angels simply have not developed another player who could do the same.

The team is 28th in team ERA, with the starters struggling and the bullpen doing even worse. Unfortunately, they have the second-worst bullpen in baseball.

The Angels will cover the spread if their lineup produces some runs and builds on big innings. Then, they need Daniel to rediscover his stuff and dominate the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels took two of three games from the Rangers earlier this season. Yet, the Rangers won the series 7-6 last season, including a 4-2 mark at Angels Stadium. The games have always been close, and the Rangers have struggled to put the Angels away in most matches. Moreover, they are struggling to cover the spread this season, while the Halos have covered the odds more often. The team that does better at pitching will cover the spread in this one. We expect Gray to dominate the Angels but for the Texas bullpen to make things difficult. Angels cover the spread at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-134)