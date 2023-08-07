The Texas Rangers head on the road to take on the Oakland Athletics in game one of a three-game series Monday night at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick.

Texas (66-46) is clinging on top of first place in the AL West with a 2.5-game lead over their in-state rivals the Houston Astros. They are coming off two straight series sweeps of the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins keeping their hot streak going and extending their winning streak to six games. They get to take on yet another struggling team in the Oakland Athletics in hopes to extend their winning streak and lead in the AL West starting in game one of their three-game series tonight in Oakland, California.

Oakland (38-80) has seemingly given up this season as the ownership looks towards the relocation and future of the franchise more than winning now. The Oakland Athletics are on pace to have one of the top-10 worst records in a single MLB season in the history of this sport, luckily for them, they aren't the worst as the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, yes the Cleveland Spiders, amassed only 20 wins on the season. There are days that the Athletics fight for their fanbase and they will attempt to do so this evening when they take on their division rivals the Texas Rangers.

Here are the Rangers-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Athletics Odds

Texas Rangers -1.5: -142

Oakland Athletics +1.5: +194

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The RangersWill Win

The Texas Rangers head out west to take on the lowly Oakland Athletics in game one of their three-game series. The Rangers are streaking as they look to win the AL West and contend for a World Series title meanwhile, the Athletics are just looking towards the future of the franchise and the eventual move to Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.14 ERA) to the mound to kick the series off. He is coming off a dominant outing against the Chicago White Sox where he held them to just three hits and one run across 7.2 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts. Dunning had his worst month of the year in July but started off the new month off right and he gets another favorable matchup in the Oakland Athletics. Dunning has limited right-handed bats to just a .207 batting average with just five home runs and 11 doubles which bodes well for him considering the Athletics boasts a lineup that consists of six right-handed bats in their starting lineup. The Texas Rangers bats also have been coming alive during their six-game winning streak. During those six games, they have amassed 39 runs which is good for 6.3 runs per game over that stretch. Those hot bats should stay hot when they take on struggling Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.52 ERA). Waldichuk hasn't gone deep into his starts this season which gives the Rangers to rack a ton of runs between his start and when they reach the bullpen.

Why The Athletics Will Win

The Oakland Athletics surprisingly won a short series against the San Francisco Giants where they took both games. The Athletics scored five runs per game during those two outings while beating the Giants in two closely contested matchups. Now they look to make it three in a row when they host the visiting Texas Rangers who sit at the top of the AL West. If they want to play spoiler in this series against the Rangers they will need a solid outing from their starter Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.52 ERA) who's had mixed success in his second year as a starter for the Athletics. He is coming off a recent outing where he got roughed up for four runs but has only given up two hits in his last two games in 8.1 innings pitched. If he can keep his walks to a minimum in this contest he can really make it hard on the Rangers potent lineup. The Athletics bats came alive in yesterday's game against the San Francisco Giants with eight runs on 11 hits as they roughed up Alex Cobb rattling off five runs against him. Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.14 ERA) makes the start for the Texas Rangers who had a rough July before getting back on track at the start of August. If he even slips up a bit like he did in July, the Oakland Athletics could potentially capitalize and cause the big upset. Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Texas Rangers are looking like bonafide World Series contenders this year and they are riding a ton of momentum with six wins in a row coming into this matchup. Dunning has been a solid starter all year for the Rangers and is looking to keep his winning ways going after coming off a dominant performance against the Chicago White Sox. If he can be just half as good as he was in that game, he should be able to take care of business against the Athletics. While the Athletics exploded for eight runs in their most recent matchup against the Giants, it's hard to imagine that success to roll over into this matchup against the Rangers. Ultimately, Dunning limits the Athletics' bats and cool them off while the Rangers' bats smack around Ken Waldichuk and the Athletics bullpen.

