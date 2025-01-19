ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will play the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre this Sunday. It will be an Original 6 showdown in Montreal as we share our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Canadiens are 29-26 in the past 55 games against the Rangers. Yet, the Rangers are 7-2-1 in the past 10 games against the Habs, including 4-1 in five games at the Bell Centre. The Rangers have won both games this season, including a 7-2 drubbing of the Habs at the Bell Centre on October 22, 2024. Then, they edged the Habs 4-3 on November 30, 2024.

Here are the Rangers-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Canadiens Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -138

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Rangers vs Canadiens

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network and MSG

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chris Kreider recently returned from an injury that took him out for a few weeks. Significantly, this came not long after Igor Shesterkin returned from an injury. The Rangers have had a rough season and are near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference after winning the President's Trophy last season. Regardless, the playoff picture is so muddled in the Eastern Conference, with five teams ahead of the Rangers and the Boston Bruins just four points ahead, making a playoff push possible.

Despite their struggles, they have had some highlights this season, including the monster win over the Canadiens. When they beat the Habs, they erupted to a 4-1 lead and maintained it. Filip Chytil played a major factor in that game, tallying two goals and an assist. Meanwhile, Reilly Smith added a goal and an assist. It was also a good day for Mika Zibanejad, who added a goal. Likewise, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox each supplied an assist.

The Rangers fired 45 shots in this game and won 47 percent of the faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay. Their ability to cover the puck and take shots gave them all the advantage in the world.

Shesterkin made 21 saves in this game, allowing two goals. Also, the defense went 2 for 3 on the penalty kill, leveled 21 hits, and blocked 16 shots. Since Shesterkin started on Saturday, Jonathan Quick will make the start instead.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their offense can continue winning faceoffs and generating chances. Then, the defense and goaltending must play well and not allow the Canadiens to take good shots at the net.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Habs got a boost when Patrick Laine returned, giving the Canadiens an extra weapon to utilize on offense. Ultimately, he is essential to the offensive hopes of a team with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

When the Habs covered the spread in the 4-3 loss against the Rangers, they fell behind and battled back to tie it with less than six minutes left. But the Canadiens folded with 24 seconds left to lose the game.

Suzuki and Caufield each provided a goal in that game. Likewise, defenseman Mike Matheson added a goal. The Canadiens fired 28 shots in that game. Yet, they only won 44 percent of the faceoffs. The Habs also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay.

Sam Montembeault was not great in this game, allowing four goals and making 24 saves. Still, it was better than the first game. The Habs will turn to rookie Jakub Doles, who has been amazing to start his career, going 4-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963. Doles will play behind a defense that went 3 for 6 on the penalty kill last time. The Canadiens issued 23 hits and blocked 18 shots in that game.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can do better in the faceoff circle and garner more shots at the net. Then, the defense must step up and the Canadiens must avoid taking penalties.

Final Rangers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 18-26 against the spread, while the Canadiens are 27-17 against the spread. Moreover, the Rangers are 12-12 against the spread on the road, while the Habs are 13-8 against the spread at home. The Rangers are 20-23-1 against the over/under, while the Habs are 21-20-3 against the over/under.

The Rangers have taken the first two games. However, the Canadiens are playing much better lately. If Doles starts, I expect the Canadiens to once again play strong in front of their rookie. This will be an excellent game, with the Canadiens finally getting one over on their longtime rivals and covering the spread at home.

Final Rangers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-215)