The Texas Rangers head to the desert to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Cody Bradford vs. Merrill Kelly

Cody Bradford (5-2) with a 3.05 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 62 innings pitched, 56K/10BB, .192 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: Win, 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 games, 2 starts, 4.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 13 innings pitched, 12K/3BB, .255 oBA

Merrill Kelly (4-0) with a 4.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53 innings pitched, 41K/14BB, .255 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: No Decision, 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 5 starts, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 innings pitched, 20K/6BB, .224 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Diamondbacks Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +128

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cody Bradford has been good this season. He is exceptionally good at keeping the opposing team off base. Keeping runners off base is an important part of winning games. Bradford has to make sure he continues to keep his walks down, and continues to opposing teams from hitting the ball hard. If Bradford can do that against a good Diamondbacks offense, the Rangers will win.

Bradford has a great chance to accomplish this as he is lights out right now. Since August 1, Bradford has made seven starts, thrown 40.2 innings, allowed just 29 hits, struck out 37 while walking seven, and he has a 2.88 ERA. Do not read to much into his road splits. With the way he has thrown lately, the Rangers have a great chance to win this game.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona puts Merrill Kelly on the mound, and he is 4-0, which is great. His performance has not been great lately, but the Rangers are not the best offensive team. Texas is in the bottom-10 in the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, and barrel percentage. They do not hit the ball very hard, and they do not collect many hits. If Kelly can keep the Rangers from finding barrels, the Diamondbacks are going to win this game.

Merrill Kelly is coming off a very good start, and he needs to build off that. His August was not good, but that was his return from the IL. He seems to have settled in, and the Diamondbacks really need that for the playoff push. If he is settled in, the Diamondbacks are getting a really good pitcher back. Assuming he builds off his last start, the Diamondbacks will win this game at home.

Arizona is one of the best offensive teams in the MLB. They are second in batting average, fourth in slugging percentage, fourth in home runs, fifth in walks, and they are seventh-fewest in strikeouts. The Diamondbacks have a tough matchup, but they are a good team at the plate. They should be able to get to Bradford a little bit, and if they do that, they will win this game.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is a good game, but the Diamondbacks are the better team. Bradford has been good lately, though. I With that said, I do like the Rangers to at least cover the spread in this game.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-176)