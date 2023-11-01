The Texas Rangers can clinch the World Series on Wednesday with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a World Series Game 5 Rangers-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After the Diamondbacks tied the series at one game a piece on the road, they have lost both games at home so far. In game three of the series, the Rangers dominated on the mound. It started with Max Scherzer going three innings without giving up a run, then Jon Gray came in for three innings without a run as well. Only Aroldis Chapman would give up a run in the eighth on a Geraldo Perdomo single. Meanwhile, Corey Seager hit another home run and drove in two runs as the Rangers won 3-1. Still, they would lose Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer for the rest of the series in the game.

Even without one of their top offensive weapons in Garcia, the Rangers put on a show at the plate in game four. It started in the second inning as Josh Jung scored on a wild pitch, followed by a two-RBI triple for Marcus Semien, and then a two-run home run by Corey Seager. Travis Jankowski would drive in two more in the third, and Semien would hit a home run to drive in three to give the Rangers a 10-0 lead in the third inning. The Diamondbacks got one back in the bottom of the fourth, and would score four in the eighth to bring the game to within striking distance, but would ultimately fall 11-7.

Here are the Rangers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 5 Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+155)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 5

Time: 8:03 PM ET/ 5:03 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are missing a lot without Adolis Garcia. In the playoffs, he has hit .323 with a .382 on-base percentage. He also had eight home runs with 22 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Still, others have played well and stepped up in his absence yesterday. Corey Seager has been a star and could be on his way to a World Series MVP. He is hitting .306 in the playoffs with a .442 on-base percentage. that is down to .235 in the World Series, but he has hit three home runs and a double in the World Series. They have led to six RBIs and five runs scored in the World Series so far.

Joining him in having a great series in Marcus Semien. He is hitting .263 in the series with a triple and a home run. This has led to three runs scored and six RBIs in the World Series. Coming into the series, Semien has scored eight times, but driven in just two runs, so he has stepped up in a big way. Meanwhile, Mitch Garver has a home run and two RBIs so far in the World Series. He has been solid in the playoffs, hitting .224 with. a .321 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and two doubles overall, leading to 13 RBIs and eight runs scored.

So far in the World Series, the Rangers are hitting just .210 with a .301 on-base percentage, still, they are scoring. They have scored 21 runs so far in the World Series, with the help of six doubles, a triple, and seven home runs.

The Rangers are going to send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for game five. He has been solid in the playoffs, with four wins, and a 3.52 ERA. Eovaldi was dominant in his first four games in the playoffs. He gave up just seven runs in 26 innings of work. Last time out, in game one, he was not as dominant. Eovaldi had up five runs in 4.2 innings of work, but the Rangers would come back to win in 11 innings.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks need a solid pitching performance tonight to stay alive in this series. Zac Gallen will be taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. In the playoffs, he has struggled as of late. After starting the playoffs strong, he has struggled in his last three starts. In his first two starts, Gallen came away with two wins, and a 3.38 ERA. Since then, he has lost twice and given up three or more runs in every start. In the playoffs, Gallen now has a 5.27 ERA, with a 2-2 record. Last time out, he took the no-decision after giving up three runs in five innings against the Rangers in game one.

In the World Series, the offense has been paced by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He is hitting .357 with a .375 on-base percentage. He had a home run and five RBIs while scoring twice in the series. In the playoffs, Gurriel has 11 RBIs with three home runs and five runs scored while hitting .274. Also hitting well in the playoffs is Ketel Marte. He has seven doubles, a triple, and two home runs in the playoffs while hitting .338 with a .365 on-base percentage. Marte has 11 RBIs and six runs scored in the playoffs so far. In the World Series, he is hitting,278, and had four RBIs, but has yet to score a run or hit a home run.

Corbin Caroll also has four RBIs in the World Series. He is also without a home run, but he does have a triple in the World Series and has scored twice. Still, he is hitting just .222 in this series so far. In the playoffs, he is hitting,274 with a .361 on-base percentage. He has scored 11 times and driven in 10 runs. Carroll will need to step up in a big way tonight to keep the Diamondbacks season alive.

In the series, the Diamondbacks are hitting well, hitting .294 with a .335 on-base percentage. Still, they have scored just 22 runs and have lacked power. They have just three home runs in the series.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 5 Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks won games this year by converting scoring opportunities into runs and then getting solid pitching. They have not gotten that in this series. Even more, Gallen was not great the second time through the lineup in game one of the series. With very little time between the two games, this will be like going through the lineup again in this one. The prediction for this Rangers-Diamondbacks game five is the Rangers will capitalize on seeing Gallen again. Expect them to score plenty of runs in this game while clinching a World Series title.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+155)