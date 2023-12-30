We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Rangers will head up Interstate 75 to battle the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers lost 4-3 to the Florida Panthers last night. They trailed 3-2 in the third period and were on the penalty kill when Mika Zibanejad stole the pass and fed it to Chris Kreider, who fed it back to Zibanejad, who sunk it past the goalie to tie the game. However, the Cats maintained possession as the powerplay expired, and Carter Verhaeghe plucked in a goal to give the Panthers the go-ahead goal. The Rangers were unable to tie the game. Artemi Panarin had a goal to help the Rangers' effort. Overall, the Rangers won 42 percent of their faceoffs.

The Rangers also went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Additionally, they leveled 18 hits and blocked 23 shots. Jonathan Quick did the best he could, including two ridiculous leg saves while he was basically upside down. But he finished with 28 saves and four goals allowed.

The Lightning also lost to the Panthers in their last game, falling 3-2 on Wednesday at home. Things started badly when they allowed Aaron Ekblad to score to get the Cats on the board. Next, they allowed an early goal to Sam Reinhart to fall into a 2-0 hole. Nikita Kucherov gave the Bolts 29 seconds into the third period to put the Bolts on the board. Then, they allowed a shorthanded goal by Reinhart to make it 3-1. They got a goal from Mikey Eyssimont to cut the gap. But they could not tie the game. Significantly, they won 46 percent of their faceoffs. The Bolts also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled 25 hits and blocked 18 shots.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the teams. Ultimately, the Rangers won 2 of 3 last season against the Lightning. The Rangers are 6-3-1 in 10 games against the Lightning. Conversely, the Bolts are 3-1-1 in five games at Amalie Arena against the Rangers. The teams have combined for less than seven goals in 4 of 5 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Lightning Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-250)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1,5 (+202)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Lightning

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Madison Square Garden 2 and Bally Sports Sun.

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers had three goals last night, which usually would be good enough to win most games. Sadly, they struggled on the defensive end despite Quick's great effort. The Rangers need more today.

Panarin has 20 goals and 27 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Zibanejad now has 14 goals and 22 assists, including six powerplay conversions and one shorthanded goal. Kreider has tallied 17 goals and 15 assists, including eight powerplay markers. Also, Vincent Trocheck has eight goals and 21 assists, including five powerplay tallies. Trocheck has provided amazing value in the faceoff circle, winning 384 draws and losing 227. Significantly, Adam Fox has been solid, with three goals and 20 assists, with three powerplay markers.

The defense will need to do a little better today, and they will have their starting goalie going tonight. Significantly, Igor Shesterkin will get the start and is 14-7 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances and win faceoffs. Then, they need to tighten up the shooting lanes.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning have had some time off to prepare for this game and are doing much better since their starting goalie came back. Not surprisingly, the offense is doing better as well.

Kucherov continues to shine with 24 goals and 34 assists, including eight powerplay goals and four game-winning goals. Meanwhile, Brayden Point has 16 goals and 22 assists, including seven powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. Point has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 141 draws and losing 174. Likewise, Steven Stamkos has tallied 15 goals and 20 assists, including six powerplay markers. Defenseman Victor Hedman has five goals and 29 assists, including two powerplay tallies.

The defense will have their hands full with an explosive offense. Therefore, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will try to make things easier for them. He comes into this game with a record of 8-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can gain some chances on even strength. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Rangers-Lightning Prediction & Pick

Both teams have their starting goalies going. Furthermore, the Rangers would like to bounce back from last night's poor effort. Expect them to tighten up their defense. But scoring will be equally as difficult.

Final Rangers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (+108)