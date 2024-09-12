ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers hit the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Kumar Rocker vs. Bryce Miller

Kumar Rocker will be making his MLB debut Thursday night.

Bryce Miller (11-8) with a 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 161.1 innings pitched, 151K/38BB, .206 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: 6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 2.03 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 84.1 innings pitched, 96k/18BB, .180 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +120

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (+100)

Under: 7 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have face Miller once this season, and they were able to get to him. What made that game so interesting is the Rangers drew four walks. Miller is not a pitcher that walks batters, but the Rangers were able to stay patient and draw four of them. Texas needs to have that kind of game in this one. If the Rangers can take their walks in this game, they will be able to pull off the win.

Kumar Rocker is making his MLB debut, which is very exciting. Rocker was incredible in the minors this season. He threw a combined 36.2 innings, allowed just 24 hits, and struck out 55. More impressively, Rocker walked only five batters. He has great stuff, and can really shut down a team if he is at his best. The nerves will be flowing, but Rocker should be able to handle them and use them to his advantage. If Rocker can carry his Minor League season into this start, the Rangers will be in good shape.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller is one of the best pitchers in baseball. His numbers do not necessarily stack up with the Tarik Skubals or Corbin Burnes of the world, but Miller is still having an awesome season. Batters have an extremely hard time getting hits off him, and Miller does not walk people. Miller is lights out at home, and he should be able to continue his good pitching in this one.

The Rangers are not a good offensive team. They have the ninth-lowest batting average, seventh-lowest slugging percentage, and they are a very free-swinging team. The Rangers have the third-highest first pitch swing percentage in the MLB. Miller, with his ability to pound the zone, is going to get plenty of swings early in the count. If those swings generate weak contact, the Mariners will win this game.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

It is always hard to determine how well a rookie is going to pitch in his debut. Some rookies can go six solid innings, but others barely make it long enough to be qualified for a win. We know what we are going to get out of Bryce Miller with his starts. He is a strike thrower, and will give the Mariners a chance to win every game. For that reason, I am going to take the Mariners to win this game straight up. They are not only the better team, but they have the more experienced pitcher on the mound.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-142)