We're back with our final MLB betting prediction and pick for today's slate as we head to the American League West for this upcoming divisional series. The Texas Rangers will face the Seattle Mariners as they play the third game of their current four-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Max Scherzer (RHP) vs. Logan Gilbert (RHP)

Max Scherzer (2-4) with a 3.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 K, 39.1 IP

Last Start: 7/30 @ STL (L) – 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: (0-2) with a 4.05 ERA, .253 OBA, 21 K, 21.0 IP

Logan Gilbert (7-11) with a 3.15 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 191 K, 185.2 IP

Last Start: 9/7 @ STL (L) – 8.0 IP, 2 ER, 10 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-5) with a 2.35 ERA, .185 OBA, 92 K, 84.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +134

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: DirecTV SportsNet Northwest, Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Rangers are currently third in the American League West and sit 8.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They trail the AL Wild Card race by 7.5 games and it'll take some late-season heroics for them to somehow earn themselves a spot in the Postseason. They've gone a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games and they're looking to continue that success against the Mariners. They recently saw the return of Jacob deGrom to their rotation and while it may be too little, too late for the Rangers, they certainly have the chance to end this season strong. DeGrom's return was spoiled by the Mariners in the last meeting, but this other returning pitcher will look to try his luck and take the lead in this series.

Max Scherzer will be returning from another stint on the IL to make just his fifth start of the season. At 40 years old, injuries have been a huge part of Scherzer's last few years and it's been tough not seeing him able to string together a lengthy season of starts. Still, he's one of the more exciting pitchers of the last few years and it's always a treat to see him healthy and making starts for this club. He'll be determined to avenge their last loos during Jacob deGrom's return.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are currently second in the AL West and sit 4.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They're fighting alongside the Detroit Tigers for the final AL Wild Card slot and currently sit 3.5 games back of the cutoff mark. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 and have alternated wins and losses over their last seven contests. They've been seeing great production from their bats, even throughout their losses, and they're looking to take the lead in this current series with a win. The Mariners have gotten the best of the Rangers all season and own the season series 6-2 at the moment.

The Mariners will send their ace Logan Gilbert to the mound in hopes of another great outing from him. His last time out, he pitched eight innings and only allowed two runs. More impressively, he struck out 10 batters and held the Cardinals to a slow day from the plate. His Mariners, however, were shut out on offense and he couldn't escape with the win on his record. Gilbert has been settling into games rather quickly over the last few, so expect him to have another strong showing in this one.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

While it's great to see Max Scherzer return to action for the Rangers, they may not have much fight left in them as this season draws to a close. The Seattle Mariners have been the better team all year during this matchup and we don't see them slowing down here as they get to Scherzer early. Let's roll with the Mariners to get this win.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-158)