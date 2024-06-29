It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Orioles prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Orioles.

The Texas Rangers are beginning to run out of time. It's still only June, and half the season is still to be played, but the Rangers can't keep losing games. They are going to run out of runway in their bid to return to the playoffs and defend their World Series championship. The math is beginning to work against Texas. The Rangers are 37-45, which puts them eight games out of a playoff spot. That's a lot of games. Moreover, the Rangers would have to first get past the Boston Red Sox if they want to then catch the Kansas City Royals for the final American League wild card spot. They also have to deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, two teams which are both close to .500 and also trying to make a push for a postseason berth. The Rangers don't just have to make up an eight-game deficit; they would have to climb past a lot of teams to get a playoff berth. That's going to get very complicated in August and September if the Rangers haven't made up ground by then. This team needs to be near .500 by the All-Star break. The Rangers then need to get within three or four games of a playoff berth by the end of July and the arrival of the MLB trade deadline. If they're still eight games out of a playoff spot one month from now, their title defense will be on life support.

Rangers-Orioles Projected Starters

Michael Lorenzen vs. Cade Povich

Michael Lorenzen (4-3) has a 3.04 ERA. He has been doing a solid job for Texas. Look at his eight road starts below. That's good work — not incredible or extraordinary, but certainly what any major-league team wants from a starter in the middle of its rotation. Lorenzen is pitching well enough to win a lot of games. Yet, he has only four wins in seven decisions this season. What does that tell you? It tells you what everyone can see in Major League Baseball this year: The Rangers' offense has been a huge disappointment and a big drag on the team. The pitching really hasn't suffered much in comparison with 2023. The Ranger offense was excellent last year and is below-average this year. Don't blame Lorenzen for this team's problems.

Last Start: Monday, June 24 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 47 1/3 IP, 36 H, 14 R, 5 HR, 20 BB, 38 K

Cade Povich (0-2) has a 4.15 ERA. He is working his way into the big leagues and giving the Orioles needed innings in the back end of their rotation. Povich could prove to be an important source of pitching depth as the season goes along. He was thrown into the fire and, all things considered, is doing a good job for a team which needs all the help it can get in the mighty battle with the Yankees for the A.L. East title.

Last Start: Monday, June 24 versus the Cleveland Guardians: 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 11 2/3 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 11 K

Here are the Rangers-Orioles MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Orioles Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +124

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs Orioles

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have lost five in a row. Surely they're going to be better in this game versus a rookie pitcher.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have won three in a row and have bounced back after their five-game losing streak. They're at home. Texas is having a miserable year. Don't overthink this.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are far better than Texas and are playing at home, but Texas is bound to win a game at some point. Pass on this one.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5