The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins begin their season with a Metropolitan Division rivalry matchup on TNT. Despite the Penguins falling behind on talent compared to the rest of the conference, Sidney Crosby will always bring the hype on opening night. There is also hype around the Rangers this season as they try to finally get over the Eastern Conference Final hump. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Penguins Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -138

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Penguins

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/Max

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers are treating this season like a last run for the core of this team. Jacob Trouba has already mentioned that it could be his final season in New York, and Igor Shesterkin recently rejected an $11 million annual contract extension with his deal running out this summer. The Rangers were two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final last season, but the team battled cold streaks at the wrong time and costly injuries. They took a 2-1 series lead but dropped three consecutive games to the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

The Rangers will want to start this last dance on the right foot, and the Penguins offer a good opportunity to do that. The Penguins refuse to accept a rebuild with Sidney Crosby still on the roster, and Kyle Dubas is running it back with Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. They didn't do much else to improve the team this offseason, and they could find themselves far back of the playoffs early.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

There is plenty of talk about Shesterkin's future with the Rangers, and all the talk could take a toll on him and the team. It was also a difficult offseason for Trouba, as trade rumors continue to swirl around him while he has no interest in leaving New York for personal reasons. The Rangers have many uncertainties with the team, which could lead to a slow start.

Tristan Jarry's 2023-24 season didn't go as well as he would've liked, but he was optimistic that his form would change this season. He looked good in two preseason starts, with his final game being a 33-save performance against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Shesterkin struggled in both starts, finishing the preseason schedule with five goals against and a .868 save percentage against the New York Islanders.

Final Rangers-Penguins Prediction & Pick

New York's uncertainties are well-documented and could lead to some controversy deeper into the season. However, the Rangers are blocking out the noise and want to have one last dance. The Rangers have a much better roster on paper, and the Penguins could sneakily be one of the weaker teams in a difficult Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh needs to rely on Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and Erik Karlsson to put the team on their backs, but it won't get any easier for the aging superstars.

It feels like a game where the Penguins could steal a quick win at home to start the season, but the Rangers enter this game with a somewhat healthy roster and added depth up front. They also have an emerging rookie defenseman, Victor Mancini, who stole the show at training camp and is ready to make an impact in the Big Apple.

Final Rangers-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-138)