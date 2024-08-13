ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kutter Crawford heads to the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they host the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Rangers-Red Sox Projected Starters

Jose Urena vs. Kutter Crawford

Jose Urena (3-7) with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Urena went four innings, giving up six hits, a home run, and three walks. Two runs would score, as Urena took the loss to the Astros

2024 Road Splits: In four starts and 13 total appearances on the road, Urena is 1-5 with a 4.97 ERA and a .304 opponent batting average.

Kutter Crawford (7-9) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Crawford went just 3.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, four walks, and a home run. HE would surrender six runs and take the loss to the Royals.

2024 Home Splits: In 11 starts at home this year, Crawford is 3-5 with a 4.10 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +120

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSSW/NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 20th in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Marcus Semien has been great this year. He is hitting .241 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 57 RBIs while scoring 73 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been sold as well. He is hitting .274 on the year with 25 home runs and 61 RBIs. Further, he has scored 58 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .220 with a .284 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 56 runs scored on the year.

Corey Seager has been hot in the last week. He hit .231 this week with three home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Leody Taveras has also been solid. He is hitting just .154 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Adolis Garcia rounds out the hottest bats. He is hitting .429 in the last week with two RBIs and four runs scored. The Rangers are hitting .233 in the last week with seven home runs and 26 runs scored.

Current members of the Rangers have 59 career at-bats against Kutter Crawford. They have hit .271 against him with five home runs and ten RBIs. Corey Seager is four for eight with two home runs and two RBIs. Marcus Semien is three for ten with two home runs and four RBIs. Finally, Loefy Tavares is two for six with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are fifth in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Rafale Devers has led the way. He is hitting .300 this year with a .381 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs and 71 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 74 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .291 on the year with a .350 on-base percentage. Duran has 14 home runs and 58 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 29 bases and scored 80 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .295 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 13 home runs and 58 RBIS while scoring 60 times. Further, he has stolen 16 bases this year.

Romy Gonzalez comes into the game hot. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .33 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring twice. Masataka Yoshida has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .417 over the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the best bats is David Hamilton. Hamilton is hitting .294 in the last week with four RBIs, but he has scored just one.

Current members of the Red Sox have 39 career at-bats against Jose Urena. They have hit .308 against him with seven RBIs. Dominic Smith is the most experienced, but he is just three for 17 with an RBI. Wileyr Abreu is two for two with a home run and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers is three for eight with two doubles against Urena.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Neither starting pitcher has been consistent this year. Still, there is a major difference between the two offensive units. The Red Sox can score runs in bunches and have been scoring nearly five runs a game as of late. That will continue in this one as they take the win.

Final Ranger-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-142)