The top team in the NHL took the ice as the New York Rangers faced the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Senators prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rangers enter the game sitting at 18-4-1 on the year, the top mark in the NHL. They have won six of their last seven games, even as they have dealt with injuries all year. Last time out, they played the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks struck first, scoring just 3:50 into the game, but Artemi Panarin would answer back with his power-play goal. The Sharks then scored again, and once again, Panarin scored to tie it up. Then Mika Zibanejad would score to give the Rangers the 3-2 lead going into the second. In the second, the two teams traded goals, and then in the third, Panarin completed the hat trick to make it 5-3. After getting up 6-3, the Rangers would allow the Sharks to net two goals in under a minute and a half to make it tight, but they would hold onto win 6-5.

Meanwhile, the Senators enter the game at 9-10-0 on the year. They have struggled as of late, losing three of their last four, and not having a lot of offense in the process. Over their last five games, in which they are 2-3, they have scored just nine goals. Last time out, they played the Seattle Kraken. The first goal of the game was scored in the first period and Mathieu Joseph scored unassisted to take a 1-0 lead. Drake Batherson would make it 2-0 in the second, and from there, it was all about Anton Forsberg. He would end up saving all 39 shots he faced as the Senators won 2-0.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Senators Odds

New York Rangers: -142

Ottawa Senators: +118

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Win

The Rangers have been led this year by Artemi Panarin. He comes into the game leading the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Panarin has 15 goals and 20 assists to give him his 35 points. He has also been great on the power play this year. Panarin has scored three times on the power play while also having 11 assists. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck sit tied for second on the team in points. Kreider is second on the team in goals this year, scoring 14 of them on the season. Combining that with his eight assists, he has 22 points on the year. Seven goals and two assists have come on the power play, while he has also scored twice while shorthanded.

Trocheck comes in second on the team in assists this year. He has six goals and 16 assists to give him 22 points. On the power play, he has scored four times and given out three assists. Mika Zibanejad is also having a solid year this season. He has six goals on the season with 13 assists, good for 19 points, and is fourth on the team in points this year. He has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year. The Rangers also get help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Adam Fox comes into the game with three goals on the year and 12 assists. That is good for 15 points, and he has done that in just 13 games played this year.

On the season, the Rangers sit sixth in the NHL in goals scored, scoring 3.43 per game this year. They are sitting third in the BHL on the power play this season, converting 30 percent of their chances, while scoring 21 times. On the penalty kill, the Rangers are ninth in the NHL, with an 84.2 percent success rate.

IT will be Igor Shesterkin in goal tonight for the Rangers. He has been great this year, going 10-4-0 with a 2.58 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. His record and both save marks are top 15 in the league. Last time out, he saved 37 of 40 shots to take the win. In his last four games, he has been above .920 in save percentage in three of them, coming away with a 3-1 record in those games.

Why The Senators Will Win

The leader in goals this year for the Senators is Brady Tkachuk. He comes in another game with 11 goals on the season, with six assists, giving him 17 points. That ranks Tkachuk tied for second on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, he also has four power-play goals with three assists on the power play, to give him the team leads in power-play points. The team leader in overall points is Tim Stutzle. He leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 18 of them, while also scoring five goals this year. That gives him 25 points overall. He has five assists this year as well on the power play.

Tied for second on the team in points is Claude Grious. He is coming into the game with six goals and 11 assists this year, good for 17 points. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson has been playing well as of late. He comes in with seven goals and seven assists on the year. He also has two goals and four assists on the power play. Finally, the Senators have two defensemen helping out in the point-scoring department. Jake Sanderson and Jakob Cychrun have both been solid. Sanderson comes in with four goals and eight assists on the year, while Chychrun has five goals and seven assists this year.

The Senators sit 14th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.32 goals per game this year. The power play has not been a big part of the game, as they convert at an 18.3 percent rate, 21st in the NHL. Meanwhile, they are 27th on the penalty kill with a 73.4 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Anton Forsberg back in goal again tonight. He is 4-4-0 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. He has been hit and miss-this year. Last time out he had a shutout, while three games ago he saved 24 of 25 shots. Still, he has three games this year where he has allowed five goals and two games below a .730 save percentage.

Final Rangers-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are the far superior scoring team here. They are also solid on the power play, where the Senators struggle on the penalty kill. Further, the Rangers have been great away from home, and finally, they have the better goalie. There is little chance of an upset tonight, as the Rangers should get the win.

Final Rangers-Senators Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-142)