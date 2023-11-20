The Rangers look to extend their winning streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New York Rangers look to extend their winning streak as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers have been playing great this year and come into the game at 12-2-1 on the year. They are on a four-game winning streak heading into this game and have not lost in regulation in the last 11 games. The only loss in there was a shootout loss on the road with the Minnesota Wild. Last time out they played the New Jersey Devils. It was a back-and-forth first period, with Artemi Panarin scoring the first goal, but the Devils answered right back. It happened again in the period as well, and the score was 2-2 after the first. With no scoring in the second period, the Devils took the lead in the third on a goal, but Panarin scored again to tie it, and the Rangers would add two more to take the 5-3 win.

Meanwhile, the Stars enter the game at 11-4-1 on the year. Last time out, they played the Avalanche. The Stars started the game hot, with two goals in the first period, followed by a goal early in the second period to make it 3-0. The Avalanche fired back though. They would score twice in the second to make it 3-2. In the third, Valeri Nichushkin tired it up and then Mikko Rantanen scored to give the Avalanche a lead. They would score two more times to beat the Stars 6-3.

Why The Rangers Will Win

The Rangers sit 12th in the NHL in goals this year, averaging 3.40 goals per game on the season. They are led by Artemi Panarin. He comes into the game leading the team in points and assists, while being tied for the team lead in goals. He has ten goals this year with 16 assists for 26 points. Panarin has also done great work on the power play, with two goals and nine assists on the power play.

Joining him at the top of the goals scoring is Chris Kreider. He comes into the game with ten goals but also has added four assists on the year to give him 14 points. He is joined on the top line by Mika Zibanejad and Blake Wheeler. Zibanejad comes into the game with two goals and eight assists, while Wheeler has two goals and two assists.

Also scoring well are Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere. Trochek comes in with four goals and ten assists this year. Meanwhile, Lafreniere comes in with seven goals and four assists this year.

On the power play the Rangers are second in the NHL in conversion rate. They have converted 33.3 percent of their chances this year, good for 16 goals on the power play. The Rangers are also solid when man down this year. They are tenth in the NHL sitting at an 84.8 percent kill rate.

The Rangers will be sending Igor Shesterkin to defend the net today. He is 7-2-0 this year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has been solid for the Rangers, and they need him to play as much as possible, as the other goalies have struggled. In his last two starts, he has been solid, stopping 56 of 60 shots, good for a 2.01 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

Why The Stars Will Win

Meanwhile, the Stars sit 13th in the NHL in goals per game with 3.38 goals per outing. They have eight players this year with more than ten points. They are led by Joe Pavelski. He comes into the game tied for the team lead in points and tied for the team lead in goals. Pavelski has seven goals this year with eight assists for his 15 points. He is tied with Jason Robertson. Robertson started the season slow but has picked up. He has five goals and ten assists on the year for his 15 points.

Sitting right behind them in points is Matt Duchene. He has six goals and eight assists on the year. Roope Hintz also has six goals on the year. Hintz also comes in with seven assists on the season. Tied for the team lead in goals is Wyatt Johnston. He has seven goals this year while also having six assists on the season for his 13 points.

The Stars are a middle-of-the-road team on the power play sitting 14th in the NHL this year. They have converted 20.8 percent of their chances on the season, with 11 power-play goals. This is one of the best units on the penalty kill though. They rank tied for second in the NHL with an 89.1 percent kill rate.

Jake Oettinger is expected to start in goal today. He is 8-3-1 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He has made seven starts this month, and gone 4-3 with a .905 save percentage. Last time out, he was a part of a collapse for the Stars. He allowed five goals on 37 shots and the Starts would lose 6-3.

Final Rangers-Stars Prediction & Pick

Dallas is coming off a complete collapse against the Avalanche last time out. The Rangers are playing like the best team in the NHL right now. They are moving the puck well, and for as rough as goaltending was outside of Shesterkin to start the year, the Rangers have been defending better and getting better goal-tending. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger has been trending down. He has a save percentage below .900 in four of his last five starts while allowing three or more goals in four of five as well. A big issue in the last game was how many shots the Stars gave up in the third period. They were able to get off 13 shots on the net in just over ten minutes, with three going in. The Rangers can do the game in this game. They go on the road and get the win in this one.

Final Rangers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+126)