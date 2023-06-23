Two 40-win teams face off as the New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Yankees prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers come in as the second-best team in the American League with a 46-29 record on the season. They took two of three from the White Sox, but are just 5-5 in their last ten games. There was a slump for the Rangers earlier this month. They had lost seven of nine games, including three of four to the Angels and two of three to the Rays. They have rebounded though, winning four of their last five, with their only loss being off a bad call that resulted in a Bruce Bochy ejection.

On the note of ejections, Aaron Boone is the current king of them. He has already been ejected four times this year. Still, the Yankees are in the thick of the playoff race currently. They have a wild card position as of right now and are 41-34 on the season. They have only won four of their last ten games though, and last night were blown out. The Yankees' offense has been struggling without Aaron Judge and will be looking to get back on track in this one.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers come in with the best offense in the major leagues. They are first in majors this year in runs, batting average, and on-base percentage. They are third in slugging percentage as well. The Rangers are led by Adolis Garcia who is tied for first in the majors with 58 RBIs this season. He is also tied for 13th with 16 home runs on the season. This month, the RBIs have waned though. He has just nine on the month with two home runs. Meanwhile, he has just a .279 batting average while striking out 23 times. He has struck out multiple times in a game eight times already this month.

The hottest bat on the team belongs to Corey Seager. Seager has driven in 22 runs this month alone. He only has 45 RBIs all year, with almost half of them coming in June. Meanwhil, he has hit .405 this month, with 11 doubles and five home runs. He also has a .466 on-base percentage. Ezequiel Duran joins him in having a great month. He has only driven in seven runs this month with the help of two home runs, three doubles, and a triple. Still, he is hitting .333 on the month with ten runs scored.

On the hill today will be Dane Dunning who has been great this year. On the season he is 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA. Not all of that is as a starter though. He has made eight starts this year, with a 4-1 record and a 3.45 ERA. His last start was solid. He went six innings against the Blue Jays, striking out three, and giving up two runs to get his sixth win of the year.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

For all the firepower in this offense, the Yankees' offense has been middle of the road. They are 17th in runs scored this year while sitting 13th in slugging. The power has helped a lot, as they are 27th in batting average and 28th in on-base percentage this year. What has helped them win games is a stellar pitching staff. It is not the starting pitching, as they are 22nd in quality starts. It is the bullpen that is one of the best in the majors. As a team, they have the sixth-best team ERA, while having the sixth-best WHIP and second-best opponent batting average.

Clarke Schmidt has been one of the starters who have struggled for the Yankees. He is just 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA. He does not have a win since May 19th, when he went five innings and gave up two runs. The major issue for him has been run support. On May 25th he went five innings and gave up just a single run, but took the loss. Since then he has had four starts giving up two or fewer runs, but not getting the win. The Yankees have not won a game he started since his last win. New York is just 4-11 when he starts a game this year.

The Yankees need to figure out some run support, and that needs to start with Giancarlo Stanton. He has struggled this month heavily. He is hitting just .104 this month with two home runs. Both home runs were solo shots and those are his only two RBIs of the month. The Yankees also need more from Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo is hitting just .140 on the month with five RBIS and no home runs. He is slugging just .193 so far this month. Finally, the Yankees need to find something from Anthony Volpe. He is hitting just .196 this year, with a .204 batting average this month. He does have four RBIs and two home runs, but he is having strike out issues, with 16 this month. One of the major perks of Volpe was his speed, but he has just three doubles, no triples, and two stolen bases this month.

Overall, for the Yankees to win, they need to find their power. They do not have the bats to attempt to manufacture runs. They also do not have the speed to steal bases and move batters over.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

While Dane Dunning is not a stud pitcher, he has been better than Clarke Schmidt. The Texas offense is also worlds better than the Yankees. The Yankees could be a playoff team this year, but they are not on the same level as some of the best in the American League. One of those top teams is the Rangers. The Rangers will score early and often in this one.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+150)