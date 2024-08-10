ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the New York Yankees in the first of two games played on Saturday. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Yankees Projected Starters

Cody Bradford or Nathan Eovaldi vs. Carlos Rodon

Cody Bradford (3-0) with a 3.96 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 25 innings pitched, 24K/4BB, .200 oBA

Last Start: vs. Boston Red Sox: No Decision, 3.2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 1 game, 0 starts, 22.50 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 2 innings pitched, 2K/1BB, .455 oBA

Carlos Rodon (12-7) with a 4.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125.2 innings pitched, 137K/38BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: vs Toronto Blue Jays: Win, 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 3.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 52.2 innings pitched, 61K/14BB, .202 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Yankees Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +130

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cody Bradford made two very strong starts before getting hurt. That is the type of pitcher the Rangers need him to be again. Bradford is the type of pitcher that will attack the zone, but that could hurt him in this game. New York has a great offense, but they can be beat by being in the zone early, and out of the zone late. New York has the lowest swing percentage and the fourth-lowest first-pitch swing percentage. If Bradford can attack early, he might be able to get the Yankees to chase late, which will help the Rangers win this game.

Carlos Rodon is in just the ninth percentile in average exit velocity, 11th percentile in barrel percentage, 23rd percentile in hard hit percentage, and sixth percentile in ground ball percentage. When opponents make contact, they do it with power, and in the air. If the Rangers can find a way to make solid contact and hit a few out, they will win this game.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are one of the better offenses in the MLB. They are 10th in batting average, third in slugging percentage, and second in home runs, and they are top-3 in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. New York is able to do a lot of damage at the plate, especially when the opposing pitcher misses in the zone. If Bradford is not careful, the Yankees are going to do a lot of damage.

Cody Bradford has not been at his best since returning to the mound. Bradford has thrown 5.2 innings, allowed nine hits, eight runs, and he has given up three home runs. Bradford has been very hittable in the last two outings, so expect the Yankees to take full advantage of that. New York is going to put some balls over the fence in this game, which will lead them to a win.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

I am not going to overthink this game. Bradford has not been great in his return, so I am expecting the Yankees to put up a lot of runs. With that, I think Rodon will pitch well enough to keep the Rangers to under four runs. I will be taking the Yankees to win this game.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-154)