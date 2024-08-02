The UCLA Bruins football program has a long and storied history, filled with memorable moments and legendary players who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Before UCLA football kicks off for the 2024 season, now as Big Ten members, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Bruins history.

1. Jackie Robinson (RB/DB, 1939-1940)

Jackie Robinson is best known for breaking MLB's color barrier, but he was also an outstanding football player at UCLA. Robinson was a versatile athlete who excelled as a running back, defensive back, and return specialist. He led the Bruins in rushing, passing, and scoring in 1940 and was named to the All-American team.

Robinson's impact extended beyond the football field, as he broke barriers and set the stage for future African American athletes. His contributions to UCLA football and his pioneering role in sports history make him one of the greatest Bruins.

Troy Aikman is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in UCLA history. Aikman transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma and quickly established himself as a premier signal-caller. He led the Bruins to a 20-4 record over two seasons, including a victory in the 1987 Aloha Bowl and the 1989 Cotton Bowl.

Aikman finished his college career with 5,298 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, earning consensus All-American honors in 1988 and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Aikman's success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl titles. His contributions to UCLA and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Bruins.

3. Jonathan Ogden (OT, 1992-1995)

Jonathan Ogden is considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in college football history. Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 340 pounds, Ogden was a dominant force on the Bruins' offensive line. He earned unanimous All-American honors in 1995 and won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman.

Ogden's blocking helped UCLA's offense achieve great success, and he was a key player in the Bruins' 1993 Rose Bowl victory. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Ogden went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl. His impact on UCLA football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Bruins.

4. Cade McNown (QB, 1995-1998)

Cade McNown was a dynamic quarterback who led UCLA to one of its most successful periods in history. McNown was a two-time All-American and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1998. He led the Bruins to a 20-game winning streak and back-to-back Pac-10 titles in 1997 and 1998.

McNown finished his college career with 10,708 passing yards and 68 touchdowns, setting multiple school records. His leadership and playmaking ability were instrumental in UCLA's success during his tenure. McNown went on to play in the NFL, and his contributions to UCLA football secure his place among the all-time greats.

5. DeShaun Foster (RB, 1998-2001)

DeShaun Foster was one of the most powerful and productive running backs in UCLA history. Known for his combination of speed, power, and vision, Foster finished his college career with 3,194 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns, setting numerous school records. He earned All-American honors and was a key player in leading the Bruins to multiple bowl appearances.

Foster's standout performances, including a record-setting 301-yard rushing game against Washington in 2001, made him a fan favorite and a key player in UCLA's offense. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. Foster's contributions to UCLA football and his record-setting career ensure his place among the all-time greats.

6. Kenny Easley (S, 1977-1980)

Kenny Easley is widely regarded as the greatest player in UCLA football history. Easley was a dominant safety known for his hard-hitting style, intelligence, and playmaking ability. He was a three-time consensus All-American from 1978 to 1980, making him one of the few players in college football history to earn such honors three times.

Easley finished his college career with 374 tackles and 19 interceptions, setting school records that still stand today. His impact on the field was immense, and he was a key player in leading UCLA to a victory in the 1978 Fiesta Bowl. Easley went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

7. Kenny Washington (RB, 1937-1939)

Kenny Washington was one of the first African American football stars at UCLA and in the nation. Washington was a powerful and elusive running back who led the nation in total offense in 1939. He finished his college career with 1,914 rushing yards and 1,315 passing yards, setting numerous school records.

Washington's impact on the field helped pave the way for future African American athletes in college football and beyond. He went on to break the NFL's color barrier with the Los Angeles Rams in 1946. Washington's contributions to UCLA football and his pioneering role in sports make him one of the greatest Bruins.

8. Maurice Jones-Drew (RB, 2003-2005)

Maurice Jones-Drew was one of the most explosive and versatile running backs in UCLA history. Known for his speed, power, and ability to make big plays, Jones-Drew finished his college career with 2,503 rushing yards, 819 receiving yards, and 39 total touchdowns. He set numerous school records, including the single-season record for all-purpose yards with 2,503 in 2005.

Jones-Drew's standout performances helped lead UCLA to multiple bowl appearances. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning three Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in rushing in 2011. Jones-Drew's contributions to UCLA football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.

9. Carnell Lake (LB/DB, 1985-1988)

Carnell Lake was a versatile and impactful player for UCLA, excelling as both a linebacker and defensive back. Lake earned All-American honors in 1988 and finished his college career with 45 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, and 9 interceptions. His ability to make plays all over the field made him a key player in the Bruins' defense.

Lake went on to have a successful NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning five Pro Bowl selections and being named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. His impact on UCLA football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Bruins.

10. Jerry Robinson (LB, 1976-1978)

Jerry Robinson was one of the most dominant linebackers in college football history. He was a three-time consensus All-American, becoming the first player in NCAA history to achieve this feat. Robinson finished his college career with 468 tackles, setting a school record that still stands today.

Robinson's leadership and playmaking ability helped lead UCLA to a victory in the 1976 Rose Bowl. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Raiders, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. Robinson's contributions to UCLA football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.