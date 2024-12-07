Basketball sneakers are a great form of sports memorabilia. Furthermore, they also help deepen the connection between the players and their hardcore fans. While basketball sneakers come nearly every year, there's no doubt that an athlete's first signature shoe is always special.

As a result, it's worth taking the time to look back at some of the NBA players' best first signature basketball sneakers. Here are the 10 best NBA stars' first signature sneakers, ranked.

1. Michael Jordan – Air Jordan 1

Expand Tweet

There's no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 continues to be one of the most iconic sneakers in the NBA. While it was initially banned in the NBA, basketball fans will forever remember when Michael Jordan and Nike rebelliously defied league rules. In addition to this, not only did the sneakers appeal to basketball fans but also for lifestyle sneaker heads into pop culture.

2. Kyrie Irving – Nike Kyrie 1

Expand Tweet

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Kyrie Irving had one of the best sneaker lines with Nike, and it all started with the Nike Kyrie 1. Apart from the well-designed texture that gets anyone's attention, the Nike Kyrie 1 also had a lot of cushioning that's perfect for Irving's out-of-this-world play style to break his defenders' ankles.

3. Anthony Edwards – adidas AE1

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards is one of the top rising athletes in the NBA today. The recently crowned Olympic gold medalist was also given the first signature shoe to match just last year by adidas with the AE1. It possesses a unique design, unlike any other basketball sneaker. But more importantly, the adidas AE1 is also tremendously comfortable to play with.

4. LeBron James – Nike LeBron 1

Twenty-one years ago, LeBron James opted to sign with Nike. Although that may seem like a long time ago, James continues to play in the NBA. But over two decades ago, with Nike's signing of James, this gave birth to one of the Lakers star's best sneakers in the form of the Nike LeBron 1 to kick start a long solid list of basketball sneakers fit for a King. The Nike LeBron 1 perfectly complimented James' unmatched power and athleticism.

5. Kevin Durant – Nike Zoom KD1

Expand Tweet

Nike certainly has a good eye for superstars. In fact, after Kevin Durant captured the NBA Rookie of the Year, they immediately rewarded the Durantula with the Nike KD1s. The Nike KD1 is certainly one of the most aesthetically pleasing sneakers in Nike's basketball line. As per reports, the Nike KD1 is also complimented for its responsiveness.

6. Derrick Rose – adidas Adizero Rose 1

Expand Tweet

As the youngest NBA MVP in league history, it isn't surprising that adidas was willing to go all-in for Derrick Rose. To kick off their partnership, adidas launched the Adizero Rose 1. It's worth nothing that this was also the very sneaker that opened the doors for lightweight basketball sneakers.

7. Stephen Curry – Under Armour Curry 1

Expand Tweet

A revolutionary sneaker fit for a revolutionary player, it's safe to say that Under Armour entered the basketball sneaker market in huge fashion after successfully landing Stephen Curry as their brand ambassador.

Regarded as the best shooter in the world, the Curry 1s were a part of Curry's dominance leading to the Warriors dynasty that produced four NBA titles. Furthermore, it was specifically engineered to marry both flexibility and sufficient support to accommodate Curry's shiftiness on the court.

8. Damian Lillard – adidas D Lillard 1

Expand Tweet

Possessing limitless range while shooting lights out, adidas made sure to add a little more flavor to Dame Time by launching the D Lillard 1 for Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard back in the day.

Built with a synthetic leather exterior, the adidas D Lillard 1 was one of the nicest-looking sneakers while also being affordable. Furthermore, it also featured acceptable cushioning for any competitive baller.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nike Air Zoom Freak 1

Expand Tweet

Looking for a shoe with a solid support and relatively durable materials, then the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 is perfect for you. The Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 was designed for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it isn't the best basketball shoe overall, its sleek look combined with an acceptable comfort level should make it a nice addition to any shoe collector.

10. Victor Wembanyama – Nike G.T. Hustle 2

Expand Tweet

Widely known as The Alien, Victor Wembanyama ultimately lived up to the hype after taking the NBA Rookie of the Year honors. As a result, it isn't surprising that Nike quickly went to work by launching Wembanyama's first Nike signature sneaker in the form of the Nike G.T. Hustle 2. The Nike G.T. Hustle 2 features several designs giving a nod to The Alien.