Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards may only be 23 years of age, but he is already tasting quite a bit of success. This offseason, Edwards experienced the peak of his career to this point. He played an important role for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics and emerged out of it as a gold medalist — quite the feat for someone as young as Edwards is.

It seems as though Edwards is only getting started. Perhaps the gold medal he bagged will spur him on to greater heights, especially as he looks to lead the Timberwolves even deeper into the playoffs a year after coming up short in the Western Conference Finals. This is what the 23-year-old guard brother, Antony, believes, as the gold medal could provide the springboard that the Timberwolves star needs to fulfill his full potential.

“I think winning a gold medal is just gonna make him more hungry to win for the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Edwards' older brother said in a video posted by the official Timberwolves account.

Indeed, representing Team USA in the grand Olympic stage has quite the effect on the NBA's established superstars. In 2008, Kobe Bryant played a starring role in the Redeem Team and defeated his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol in the gold medal game. That proved to be a huge point of motivation for both Bryant and Gasol. They ended up winning the 2009 and 2010 NBA championships together.

In 2012, LeBron James was coming off his first championship. But winning the gold medal in London seemed to make him hungrier in his quest for ring number two. The Miami Heat won a franchise-record 66 games the following season, and James eventually won his second title.

Being a part of Team USA during the Olympics isn't a magic elixir that automatically vaults a player into the stratosphere. However, being a part of a locker room with proven winners and competitors will do wonders for Anthony Edwards in his quest to lead the Timberwolves to a championship. Edwards will now know how it is done, having been part of a team with NBA champions such as James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum, to name a few, and he will surely be entering the 2024-25 season with a vengeance.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves stack up in the loaded West

The Timberwolves mostly ran it back from their very successful 2023-24 season, only losing Kyle Anderson (via free agency) among their key rotation pieces. There is no question that they should be back among the best teams in the Western Conference for this upcoming campaign. They have the personnel to succeed through the slog that is the regular season, and they have the defense to hold up against any team on any given night.

It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves respond from their WCF defeat to the Dallas Mavericks last year. The Mavericks made their guards work on the defensive end, thanks to the relentless attacking nature of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and they also made it a point to nullify Rudy Gobert's elite paint defense.

Perhaps some more scoring punch from Jaden McDaniels, as well as contributions from the likes of Rob Dillingham and Joe Ingles, could give the Timberwolves the fringe improvements they need to become an even better team in the 2024-25 season. But as it is, they look poised to challenge for the top-seed in the conference yet again, with an outside chance of, perhaps, making it to the NBA Finals in 2025.