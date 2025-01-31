The New York Jets hired former cornerback Aaron Glenn as their next head coach. But that does not mean they are going to keep their defensive free agents. DJ Reed has publicly said he is ready to leave the Jets and has plenty of potential homes in NFL free agency. Which one would be the best fit?

Reed was among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league last year and lived up to it. As Sauce Garnder had the worst season of his career across from him, Reed locked up his assignments regularly. But his time with the Jets is over and he is looking for a new home. There are plenty of teams with cap space and a need in the secondary who should court Reed in free agency.

But who should Reed pick? And which team should make the biggest run at him? We have the four best DJ Reed free-agency landing spots.

#4: The Washington Commanders add DJ Reed

Before their run to the NFC Championship Game, the Washington Commanders made one of the biggest trades of the deadline. They added Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints and he locked down receivers in the most important games of the year. But their depth behind him is weak and their defense needs improvement after their blowout playoff loss. DJ Reed would be the perfect free-agency fit.

The Commanders enter the offseason with over $80 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. So while a top-shelf corner is not their biggest need, they have enough money to spend on the defense to add Reed. The defensive line and linebackers could also use reinforcements, which is why they rank fourth among Reed's potential landing spots.

#3: The Detroit Lions improve their secondary

The story of the season for the Detroit Lions was defensive injuries. With Terrion Arnold locking down one side, they had Carlton Davis as the other corner before he got hurt. If they cannot get Davis back in free agency, Reed would be a great second option. Reed has been durable throughout his career which is something the Lions should look for in their next free agent.

The Lions are in a great division after fantastic seasons from the Vikings and Packers. Plus, their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now running the Bears. The winner of this division will have a good defense as well as a dynamic offense so Reed will be a coveted free agent for plenty of teams in the division.

#2: DJ Reed reunites with Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta

Reed had his best seasons with Jeff Ulbrich as his defensive coordinator with his Jets. After a brutal run as the interim coach, Ulbrich is back in the DC chair with the Atlanta Falcons. Reed did express his frustrations while Ulbrich was the head coach but considering the circus that the 2024 Jets became, it may have had nothing to do with the coach. The Falcons need a corner so why not grab a guy who knows the system?

Having Reed in the same secondary as AJ Terrell and Jessie Bates would create a high-price group but it may be necessary. The Falcons had the second-fewest sacks in the league even after adding Matthew Judon before the season. Their passing game with Michael Penix Jr should improve so getting their defense in the right spot is key.

#1: Robert Saleh gets his cornerback back in San Francisco

Another failed Jets coach has landed a defensive coordinator role as Robert Saleh returns to San Francisco. The 49ers have Charvarius Ward hitting free agency so if that does not work out, bringing Reed back would be smart. He started his career with the 49ers but was waived after two years.

The 49ers should want another chance with Reed after a disappointing first run. He was let go because of a non-football injury but could be back next season. Their defense tanked this year and needs to be better for the Niners to get back to the Super Bowl. Reed could be the guy who comes in and changes the defense.