The New York Jets will soon end a torrid 2024 on Jan. 5 in the new year. Their 2025 plans don't appear to include veteran cornerback D.J. Reed, though.

The 28-year-old unveiled he's not planning to come back to the team next season, per a conversation he had with Jets reporter Tyler Dunne Monday.

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro,” Reed bluntly said. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

This means Reed is ending a three-season run with the Jets. He'll also be seeking out his fourth NFL team in a career that started in the 2018 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Plus also includes one Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season while in the Bay Area.

Reed spent his most time with the Jets. He only played two seasons with the 49ers, then another pair through the Seattle Seahawks from 2020 to 2021.

Will DJ Reed command high market in Jets departure?

New York was where his numbers rose. Reed delivered a career-high 80 total tackles and 63 solo stops in his Jets debut of 2022. He also broke up 12 passes, representing one more career high.

Reed became limited to 15 total starts in 2023. He still produced 76 tackles, 62 solo stops, nine pass breakups and two tackles for a loss. The nickelback then got bottled to 13 games in 2024. He's bringing 59 tackles, three stops behind the line of scrimmage and a sack into the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately his Jets tenure includes some tensions. Reed delivered one Week 13 outburst toward the refs that landed him in hot water. He also set foot inside a locker room featuring a noted Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson rift during the season.

Will Reed command high attention in free agency? The 5-foot-9, 188-pounder likely won't be the No. 1 free agent CB available. Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers, Paulson Adebo of the New Orleans Saints, and Asante Samuel Jr. from the Los Angeles Chargers are helping comprise the '25 free agency class of CBs.

However, there's more than likely going to be some suitors for Reed. Teams will love his tackling consistency. But defenses needing coverage help likely will love his work there. He delivered seven games of allowing two catches or less. Reed also bottled receivers his side to under 29 receiving yards in eight contests.

His future destination could also hinge on where Robert Saleh goes. Reed has played five of his seven seasons with the former Jets head coach. That includes his first two seasons in the league when Saleh served as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

Regardless, Reed opted to get his future off his chest. He's played his final season with the Jets, amid a turbulent 2024 for the franchise.