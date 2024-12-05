Fresno State football is watching a mass exodus involving the 2024 team. The transfer portal is filling up with members of the 6-6 Bulldogs team, including starting quarterback Mikey Keene.

The two-year starter is, arguably, their most high-profile portal entry. Keene threw 42 career touchdown passes, plus tallied 5,868 yards. He also led FS to two bowl runs.

However, Keene took steps backwards both statistically and psychologically. Despite completing 70.5% of his throws, Keene threw less yards (2,892) and touchdowns (18) compared to 2023. The Chandler, Arizona native noticeably looked uncomfortable at times in the pocket. He showed the look of a QB who lost confidence in himself when costly mistakes were made at times. Worse for Keene — it appeared the Bulldog fans got inside his head with their criticism during games when things took a downturn.

Fresno State is officially rolling with a new era as Matt Entz is coming on board via USC. Entz's hire even got announced after the Bulldogs wrapped up their 2025 recruiting class Wednesday. Keene, though, announced for the portal a day prior. He's bound to draw interest for schools seeking QB help. Time to dive into the best portal destinations for Keene in order.

Texas State Bobcats

San Marcos, Texas is suddenly a red-hot destination for offense and quarterbacks. The Bobcats have lately produced one of the nation's most explosive air attacks under head coach GJ Kinne and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich.

But here's why TSU holds the best leverage in swooping up Keene: Kinne knows the Fresno State QB very well. He was UCF's co-offensive coordinator and QB coach during Keene's freshman season. The allure of a UCF reunion with Klinne won't be a shock if Keene treks here.

Speaking of UCF.

Central Florida Knights

There's already UCF fans pushing for Keene's return.

Central Florida was where it all began collegiately for Keene. He turned down Coastal Carolina, San Jose State, Hawaii, even his lone power conference offer from Iowa State for the Knights in the 2021 class. He eventually made his way to California's Central Valley, originally replacing Bulldogs fan favorite Jake Haener.

Keene, though, was brought to Orlando via Gus Malzahn. He's since relocated to Florida State. Time will tell who the next UCF head coach will be. But it's likely the next leader will go hunting for a new QB for the February signing cycle. A Keene homecoming shouldn't be ruled out.

Arizona Wildcats

A return to the Grand Canyon State looks appealing too for Keene.

However, Noah Fifita hasn't become a surefire bet to leave Tuscon. Fifita's father is debunking the rumors of his son jumping into the portal. Les Fifita told Arizona 247Sports insider Jason Scheer that his son wants to stay.

Say Fifita has a change of heart, though. Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan has worked with QBs of Keene's under 6-foot stature. Brennan also is familiar with Keene, having coached against him at San Jose State. Keene is either a depth move or gunning for QB1 duties if lured back to his home state.

Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals can replace one Chandler guy with another here.

Tyler Shough, who played for Keene's city rival Hamilton High, is a senior. Louisville runs a pro style approach that could fit Keene that features a lot of three wide receiver sets. Keene operated out of an identical system in Fresno.

But can Keene handle the Atlantic Coast Conference competition? Shough was a power conference QB with stops at Oregon and Texas Tech before landing in Louisville. His predecessor Jack Plummer was another Power Five signal caller who came via Cal. The offense still looks appetizing for Keene.

Washington State Cougars

John Mateer pivoting to the portal opens up this opportunity in Pullman.

Wazzu head coach Jake Dickert has seen Keene before. Oct. 12 to be exact, when Keene threw 220 yards and one touchdown, but two interceptions in the Cougars' 25-17 road win.

Steele Pizzella is on board for the '25 class for WSU. Still, Mateer's portal entry creates the need for QB depth. Keene's arrival can help prevent head coach Jake Dickert from feeling the need to throw the prized freshman out early.