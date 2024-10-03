LeBron James is regarded as the best basketball player in the world. Given his accolades, The King ultimately makes a case.

While James has carved out a Hall of Fame career, highlighted by four NBA championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, an NBA In-Season Tournament Title, an NBA In-Season Tournament MVP, and the NBA All-Time leading scoring record, The King has also launched some of the best basketball sneakers with Nike. Here's LeBron James' 10 best sneakers, ranked.

1. Nike LeBron 21

It's safe to say that the Nike LeBron 21 took the sneaker world by storm with its design and comfort. Comfort-wise, any hooper should enjoy some shock absorption and cushioning. Furthermore, it's also aesthetically pleasing exterior-wise, making it a great pick for any hooper who wants to try on some of The King's Nike sneaker line.

2. Nike LeBron 20

While being unusually low in James' history of Nike sneakers, the Nike LeBron 20 did garner some attention and gained the approval of several hoopers. A lot of basketball fans would even agree that this is the much-improved version of the low-cut Nike LeBron 19s.

However, it's streamlined look combined with its impact protection make it a must-have for any sneaker fan. Its low cut should also help with agility on the court.

3. Air Max LeBron VII

The Air Max LeBron VII was one of the most unique sneakers in James' Nike collection. It boasted the air max bubble cushioning that encompasses the entire bottom area of the sneaker. Moreover, it also incorporated the flywire technology to perfection.

As a result, fit and cushioning were the vital features of this sneaker. Moreover, it is also arguably the most well-designed sneaker, at least aesthetically.

4. Nike LeBron 16

LeBron sneakers have a knack for cushioning. That's just what the Nike LeBron 16 highlighted. Although it's a bit heavy, the Nike LeBron 16 was still a must-have sneaker that's perfectly compatible with bigger players. In addition to this, traction-wise and fit, the Nike LeBron 16 was one of the best sneakers to wear on the hardwood.

5. Nike LeBron 10

2012 was a huge year for James. The King wore the Nike LeBron 10s to have arguably the best year of his career. He finished the 2011-2012 season with NBA MVP honors, his first NBA title and Finals MVP, and an Olympic gold medal. The Nike LeBron 10 was probably a huge help thanks to its elite comfort level. Moreover, it was also quite light for a LeBron sneaker.

6. Air Max LeBron VIII

The Air Max LeBron VIII was James' first sneaker after joining the Miami Heat. Although James leaving Cleveland certainly triggered most of his haters to the point of burned jerseys, James not only made an emphatic statement after joining the Heat by promising several championships, but he also made a splash in the sneaker world with the Air Max LeBron VIII.

Cushioning-wise, it was ultimately well-received by ballers on top of its well-designed exterior fit for a King.

7. Zoom LeBron Soldier III

In terms of being balanced in all aspects of a basketball sneaker, there's not a lot like the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III. From traction to weight and comfort, any basketball player loved playing in these sneakers.

It isn't the most aesthetically pleasing sneaker with straps and laces to deal with, but it was still respectable enough with the elite performance to match. It was also considered to be one of the best LeBron sneakers during his first stint in Cleveland.

8. Nike LeBron Witness 8

Although it belongs in the lower end of James' sneaker lines, the Nike LeBron Witness 8 was well-received among casual basketball players. It's softness and sleek design offers more agility. Moreover, any player who wears these should enjoy some comfort and stability. It was certainly a great money-for-value series in James' sneaker line.

9. Nike Zoom LeBron Ambassador II

While James was only publicly spotted wearing this once, when he toured around Beijing, the Nike Zoom LeBron Ambassador II wasn't the flashiest sneaker. However, it was probably one of the neatest sneakers in James' line with Nike. Furthermore, built with some premium materials, any hooper should enjoy playing with these sneakers, especially in outdoor courts.

10. Nike Air Zoom Generation

Although it's not exactly outstanding, the Nike Air Zoom Generation made it to the top 10 mainly due to being that it was James' first-ever sneaker with Nike. The Nike Air Zoom Generation was the sneakers that The King wore during his Rookie of the Year season. Furthermore, it was also the same sneaker that kick-started James' legendary line of sneakers with Nike.