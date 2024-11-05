Scoring in the paint is easily one of the most efficient ways to get points on the board. Although finishing around the rim may seem like an easy task for any casual basketball player, doing it at a high level like the NBA is a different story altogether, especially in traffic.

However, some NBA stars have mastered the art of finishing at the basket. Here are the 10 best finishers in NBA history, ranked.

10. Derrick Rose

There's no doubt that Derrick Rose, pre-injury, was a menace in transition. Rose often displayed athletic dunks and clutch layups that propelled the Chicago Bulls to become a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, a huge feat since Michael Jordan's retirement from the NBA the second time. Besides, Rose was the youngest NBA MVP for good reason.

9. Tony Parker

Expand Tweet

Tony Parker wasn't exactly great at outside shooting. However, he often utilized his quickness and speed to get to the rim. From floaters to layups, it's easy to see why Parker was utilized heavily by Greg Popovich during the Spurs dynasty. With Parker, the Spurs won four NBA titles, highlighted by an NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

Expand Tweet

When it comes to explosiveness, there's not a lot of players who could match a prime Russell Westbrook. Westbrook loves to push the tempo, especially in transition.

More often than not, this leads to a powerful dunk, like Westbrook has beef with the rim. While the former NBA MVP has a stellar all-around triple-double game, there's no doubt that Westbrook first turned heads with his explosive finishes.

7. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson certainly knew how to score. Thanks to his signature killer crossover, A.I. could easily breakdown his defender for an open layup or an acrobatic one. While his dribbling often steals the show, one cannot overlook how Iverson used his soft touch to finish around the basket to cap off many highlight plays.

6. Dwyane Wade

Expand Tweet

There's no doubt that Dwyane Wade was one of the best finishers in the NBA. Known as The Flash, Wade's bread and butter was breaking down his defender enough to finish with a fury at the basket. From acrobatic layups to thunderous poster dunks, Wade had a lot of tricks in his sleeve when he got to the basket. In fact, the Heat won three NBA championships with D-Wade.

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving doesn't have the most insane hops or dunks. However, the Mavericks superstar has a crazy ability to finish around the basket despite tough defense.

Aside from leaving his defenders in the dust with his elite ball handling, Irving's acrobatic lay-ups are also on a whole new level. In fact, shooting in traffic or hanging in the air for a bucket is just another day in the office for the real life Uncle Drew, who has made some of the most difficult shots in NBA history.

4. Julius Erving

But among the most beautiful finishes in NBA history, there's no question that it was Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, who started the trend.

Dr. J had a lot of finesse in his acrobatic layups that easily made it seem like poetry in motion. As a result, it isn't surprising that some NBA players today look up to Erving as the best finisher in history. It's safe to say he was the best finisher of his era.

Expand Tweet

The Greek Freak loves to get his points a few feet away from the basket. Whether from the post or in transition, it's safe to say that getting Giannis Antetokounmpo in the shaded area is nearly an easy two-point giveaway. With great size and strength, Giannis can easily bully his way to a basket. One can anticipate the Greek Freak, but stopping him is another animal altogether.

2. Shaquille O'Neal

Expand Tweet

Before Antetokounmpo, the NBA had to endure the dominance of Shaquille O'Neal. The Big Diesel was a force to be reckoned with thanks to his frame and stature. Once O'Neal was in the post, not a lot of players could match his strength, pound for pound. As a result, the rest of the NBA was even forced to utilize the Hack-a-Shaq strategy just to slow him down.

LeBron James is the number one scorer all time in the NBA. But while James can score in multiple ways, he's most effective in transition. With his combination of size, strength, and agility, James is nearly unstoppable on the fastbreak. In fact, even if defenders try to foul him, James manages to convert on three-point play opportunities in traffic.