Making shots is the only way to put points on the board in any NBA game. But while players train daily to consistently make shots, there are times when players have to work harder to earn their points.

In fact, there have been times, when they're placed in a position to attempt a low-percentage shot. But given their greatness, some find their way through the basket. Here are the 10 most difficult shots ever made in NBA history.

1. Julius Erving hits a three to make the save

Julius Erving wasn't known for being a three-point shooter. However, he did make a name for himself with several trick shots around the hoop.

However, in this sequence, Dr. J was trying to make a save. But instead of simply tapping the ball away from the out-of-bounds mark, he heaved a three-pointer. Fortunately, the bank was open. It's safe to say that this is the most difficult shot in NBA history.

2. Mo Peterson sends it to overtime

The Washington Wizards celebrated a tad too early. After getting a stop, the Wizards threw the ball away only to end up in Mo Peterson's hands in time for a last-second heave. While that was already difficult, Peterson was forced to even double-pump the shot due to the Wizards defender. But to the surprise of everyone, Peterson sank the three to force overtime.

3. Damian Lillard pulls up for the win

Pulling up for the win from anywhere on the court is already difficult. However, Damian Lillard decided to pull up from way past 30 feet in front of Paul George's face to end the Portland Trail Blazers' playoff series on a high note.

There's no doubt that Dame Time is built different, especially during the clutch. In fact, the shot was so difficult even Lillard himself confessed that he couldn't do it anymore. But it certainly was Damian Lillard's greatest shot in his career.

4. Baron Davis' 89-footer

Ever wonder what was the longest shot in NBA history? Well that shot was actually converted by Baron Davis, who nailed an 89-foot buzzer-beater to end the third quarter in a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets. To make matters more interesting, Davis actually heaved the shot with only 0.7 seconds remaining.

5. Luka's hook-shot three

Luka Magic has proved that even the craziest shots could go in. With the game on the line, Luka Doncic made sure the Dallas Mavericks were going home with the win. Despite being hounded by two defenders, Doncic attempted a nearly impossible hook shot with less than a minute left to claim the three-point lead.

6. Kobe Bryant's behind the backboard shot

When Kobe Bryant had the ball, there's no doubt that he's scoring the basket more often than not. The Black Mamba once again went deep into his bag of tricks.

Despite great defense by the Oklahoma City Thunder's James Harden that saw him push out Bryant nearly out of bounds, the Los Angeles Lakers star attempted a crazy fadeaway from behind the backboard to sink a clean jumper to the disbelief of the Thunder defense.

7. Stephen Curry's off-balance three

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has the ability to casually make threes like layups. However, against the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry was really feeling it. After escaping the Grizzlies' physical backcourt defense, Curry attempted an off-balance layup from downtown. But whether it was intentional or not, any NBA fan will agree that this shot was mind blowing.

8. Kyrie Irving shoots over three defenders

When the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving gets in his bag, any opposing defense is bound for a long night. In fact, Irving managed to cut through the Los Angeles Clippers' defense, literally. Despite being bothered by three defenders, Irving managed to still hang in the air long enough to flip this shot without getting blocked. Irving is truly one of the best finishers in the NBA today.

9. LeBron James' scores over Matt Bonner's bear hug

Standing at 6'10 and 235 pounds, the San Antonio Spurs' Matt Bonner is no small man. However, LeBron James didn't treat him as such, Despite being hugged already by Bonner to prevent an easy layup, James overpowered the Red Rocket with ease.

Not only did The King draw a foul, but the NBA's all-time leading scorer managed to make the shot for the Miami Heat without even looking at the rim.

10. Michael Jordan's hanging flip over Shaq

Any NBA player will agree that shooting over a massive-sized Shaquille O'Neal is a near impossible shot. However, the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan has to be one of those few exceptions.

Utilizing his crazy hang time and creativity in the air, Jordan managed to convert this difficult layup over the outstretched arms of the Big Diesel, then playing for the Orlando Magic. There's a good reason why Jordan is regarded as His Airness.