With the 2024-25 NBA season just around the corner, NBA fans are certainly excited for the return of some elite basketball action. Given that the season opener is approaching fast, it's worth taking a look at some of the best games that kicked off the seasons in the past. Here's the 10 best NBA season-opening performances by a player.

1. Wilt Chamberlain's monster night vs. Pistons (1962-63)

Stats: 56 points, 29 rebounds, 4 assists, 66% FG

Wilt Chamberlain has undoubtedly some of the best stats in NBA history. With several monster games under his belt, this one has got to be one of his most dominant performances. Not only did he post a 50-20 stat line for the San Francisco Warriors, but Chamberlain continues to hold the record for the most points by a player on NBA opening night.

2. Michael Jordan destroys the Cavaliers (1989-90)

Stats: 54 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 61% FG

Regarded as the GOAT, Michael Jordan immediately made an impact in his fifth year in the NBA. Right from the get-go, Jordan torched the Cavaliers for 54 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Thanks to Jordan's hard carry, the Bulls escaped the Cavaliers 124-119 in overtime. It has got to be one of Jordan's spectacular games of his decorated career.

3. Kyrie Irving's superhuman debut with the Nets (2019-20)

Stats: 50 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 52% FG

After his disappointing stint with the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving was eager to prove his doubters wrong with the Brooklyn Nets. Although his Nets stint turned out to be just as forgettable, Irving did have a hot start in Brooklyn by tormenting the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 50-piece. Although the Nets lost by a single point, Irving still nailed seven threes to keep the game close.

4. John Stockton's masterclass vs the Nuggets (1988-89)

Stats: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 19 assists, 62% FG

Widely regarded as one of the best facilitators in NBA history, the NBA All-Time assists leader had a field day against the Denver Nuggets to kick off the 1988-89 season. Stockton registered 19 assists, which is the highest tally by any player in an NBA season opener. But more importantly, the Jazz also defeated the Denver Nuggets, 122-113.

5. Bill Russell's explosive night vs. Cincinnati Royals (1965-1966)

Stats: 14 points, 36 rebounds, 3 assists, 43% FG

Although Bill Russell wasn't shooting it well in the Boston Celtics' season opener against the Cincinnati Royals, he did enough to register a monster double-double night. Despite shooting only 43% from the field and 27% from the charity stripe, Russell did grab 36 rebounds in a 102-98 victory. The 36-rebound tally continues to be the most by any player in NBA season openers.

6. Kobe Bryant's valiant effort against the Rockets (2007-08)

Stats: 45 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 41% FG

Out for redemption, Kobe Bryant was willing to do everything to win a championship in Los Angeles without Shaq. To kick off the 2007-08 season, Bryant dropped 45 points on the Houston Rockets. His 45 points was spiked by 18 shots from the free-throw line.

The Black Mamba was on his usual high-scoring night. However, his efforts went down the drain after the Rockets came away with a slim 95-93 win.

7. Luka Doncic's magical season opener against the Spurs (2023-24)

Stats: 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 52% FG

With Luka Doncic in the MVP conversation, it wasn't surprising that, right from the start, Doncic would already justify his case to kick off the 2023-24 season. In a 126-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks superstar registered a 30-point triple-double in one of his best all-around performances.

It was an impressive game, given that Doncic was actually dealing with a calf injury just a few days prior to the game.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates the Rockets (2019-20)

Stats: 30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 65% FG

Speaking of MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo convinced everyone right from the start of the season that the Greek Freak was the undisputed NBA MVP for the second-straight season.

Antetokounmpo dropped a 30-point triple-double of his own on opening night against the Rockets. It was a tight game that needed The Greek Freak's all-around performance that allowed the Milwaukee Bucks to steal a 117-111 win.

9. Nikola Jokic has a field day against the Kings (2020-21)

Stats: 29 points, 15 rebounds, 14 assists, 61% FG

Nikola Jokic is the best center in the NBA today. To kick off his first MVP season, the reigning NBA MVP and the Denver Nuggets actually suffered a heartbreaking 124-122 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Nonetheless, Jokic did have a masterclass in the loss, stuffing the stat sheet thanks to his elite all-around effort that nearly got the Nuggets the win.

10. Kevin Durant kicks off MVP season with a bang (2013-14)

Stats: 42 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 38% FG

Another NBA MVP that went on a hot start was Kevin Durant. To start his MVP season, Durant dropped a 40-piece nugget against the Utah Jazz. While Durant had a high scoring night, the Thunder needed every point made by the 2014 NBA MVP. In fact, it was Durant's final two shots from the free-throw line that sealed the 101-98 victory.