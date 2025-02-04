Alley-oop finishes are some of the best plays in the NBA. Although hard to execute, some duos make it look effortless. In the wake of the Lakers trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Davis could very well create a dynamic alley-oop NBA duo with Kyrie Irving.

However, since the blockbuster trade only recently took place, there hasn't been enough time to evaluate the pairing. Until then, here are the 10 greatest alley-oop tandems of all time thus far.

1. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Like peanut butter and jelly, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade ran the show in South Beach when they formed the Big Three alongside Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat.

James and Wade were unstoppable in transition, thanks to their ability to throw lobs to one another. In fact, full court alley-oops, whether in the All-Star Game or in a regular NBA contest, were a regular for this spectacular duo.

2. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

Although the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal partnership didn't really end well in Los Angeles for the Lakers, they were still a force to be reckoned with. Besides, the duo even managed to carve out a three-peat of their own to kick off the 2000s.

Bryant and O'Neal connected on several alley-oops, but none were more iconic than their connection in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.

3. Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire

With a great facilitator in Steve Nash and a thunderous dunker in Amar'e Stoudemire, these two never failed to put on a show in Phoenix. In fact, they were major reasons as to why the Suns were a legitimate threat in the Western Conference for much of the late 2000s. While this duo never won a championship, their connection was a joy to watch.

4. Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin

Jason Kidd is a playmaker who loves to get fancy with the rock. Pair him with Kenyon Martin, a big man who loves to run the floor, and the New Jersey Nets had something special.

Kidd and Martin were a nightmare in transition, as they were capable of executing some of the flashiest finishes on the fastbreak. They were also huge in elevating the Nets franchise as a championship contender in the early 2000s.

5. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin

Over a decade ago, the Los Angeles Clippers saw an exciting Lob City era. With the duo of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, it was nearly a sure thing that they made the highlight reel on a nightly basis. CP3 was an elite playmaker who simply knew how to set up a powerful Griffin. Although the Clippers never really made noise in the playoffs, they were walking highlight reels at best.

6. Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp

Prior to the Lob City era, the NBA witnessed the iconic duo of Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp. Both of these players basically mastered the art of the alley-oop, which was quite ahead of their time. However, not only did this duo produce in the highlight reel, but they were also instrumental pieces that helped the Supersonics carve out deep playoff runs.

7. Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday weren't exactly known for their alley-oops. However, they did execute arguably the greatest alley-oop of all time.

With Game 6 hanging in the balance, Holiday made a key alley-oop pass for a streaking Giannis to put the game away at the expense of the Suns. The shot shifted momentum in favor of the Bucks, paving the way for the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

The Atlanta Hawks do have a special duo in Trae Young and Clint Capela. Young is a shoot-first guard. However, when he spots a running Capela in transition, look out for an incoming explosive play.

At one point, this duo even led the NBA for most alley-oop connections as a duo with 64, according to Sportskeeda. It's easy to see why both Young and Capela are cornerstones for the Hawks until today.

Aaron Gordon was the game-changing acquisition for the Denver Nuggets. As an athletic dunker and timely lurker, Gordon was the perfect player to play alongside Nikola Jokic. His timely cuts allows Jokic to make a crisp pass for an easy dunk.

More often than not, Jokic and Gordon play beautiful music together whenever they're on the court. They were also major pieces in the Nuggets' championship run in 2023.

10. Luka Doncic and Derrick Jones Jr.

Doncic doesn't have much athleticism. However, his playmaking is a great asset. Play him alongside a freakish athlete like the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion Derrick Jones Jr., and the Mavericks were ready for takeoff. Following the trade, Mavs fans won't be able to watch these two hook up on the court anymore.

With Doncic in L.A. now, he will have to find a new partner for alley-oops, whether it be the aging LeBron James or one of the younger frontcourt players. Or perhaps even Bronny James, which would undoubtedly set the Internet on fire.