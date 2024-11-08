NBA players and coaches are some of the most successful people in the world. Although their journey may not be easy, they did find a way to play or coach in the best basketball league in the world. As a result, it's great to get a glimpse of their mindset, which should provide plenty of motivation and inspiration. Here are the 10 most inspirational NBA quotes, ranked.

10. “You've got one job, and that is to get better.” – Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose was the youngest NBA MVP for a reason. While Rose electrified crowds with his crazy athleticism, there's no question that he had a tough mentality to match. His competitive nature played an instrumental role in helping the point guard complete his comeback from a serious knee injury before Rose retired in 2024.

9. “People will hate you, rate you, shake you, and break you. But how strong you stand is what makes you.” – LeBron James

While LeBron James is considered to be the best basketball player in the world, there's no question that The King also has had a ton of haters on his grill since Day 1. But while James dealt with plenty of pressure on his shoulders, the Los Angeles Lakers star has lived up to the hype.

He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time Finals MVP, NBA In-Season Tournament Champion, NBA In-Season Tournament MVP, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

8. “You don't have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself” -Stephen Curry

Entering the NBA, there were plenty of doubts surrounding Stephen Curry. However, despite having many holes in his game, Curry stuck to what he did best, which was shooting the basketball. Curry worked hard enough to have the right to claim to be the best shooter in the world. Moreover, Curry was a major piece of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

7. “You gotta have confidence in yourself first before anyone else will.” – Jayson Tatum

There's no doubt that Jayson Tatum has been a certified star for the Boston Celtics. Although Tatum struggled at times in the Celtics' journey to win the 2024 NBA Finals, you can bet that Tatum will never have a shortage of confidence. Now that he has a ring, that confidence will only continue to grow.

6. “There’s no failure in sports. It’s steps to success.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Coming off another playoff exit, despite winning the NBA title in 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked whether the campaign was a failure.

In response, the Greek Freak passionately explained how every year the Milwaukee Bucks failed to advance is simply a building block towards the goal they're trying to reach. Hence, Giannis clarified that you can't always win in sports, but you can learn and grow from your failures.

5. “I’ve failed over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is viewed as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA. However, even His Airness suffers failures from time to time, including a handful of playoff exits.

Although failure can be discouraging, Jordan uses them as motivation to succeed in the future. It's always worth remembering that failure is part of the process, an experience that can make a major effect on your future.

4. “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Until your good is better and your better is best.” – Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan doesn't talk much, given that he lets most of his game do the talking. Known as The Big Fundamental, Duncan pretty much worked hard enough in silent fashion to become one of the best power forwards in the NBA.

In fact, Duncan was a key player in the San Antonio Spurs dynasty that won five NBA championships. Despite his silence, Duncan certainly knew how to master his craft.

3. “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard” – Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant mentioned this after getting drafted second overall, the entire NBA knew he was someone special. Although it can be disappointing to be picked second, Durant used it as motivation to take over the NBA during his peak. He claimed MVP honors before winning back-to-back championships with the Warriors.

2. “The measure of who we are is how we react to something that doesn't go our way.” – Gregg Popovich

Speaking of the Spurs dynasty, there's no question that a lot of the franchise's success was due to Gregg Popovich's brilliance and wisdom. In fact, he's considered as one of the best NBA coaches ever in the game. But while Pop has a surplus of basketball wisdom, it's safe to say that the same can be said about his outlook on life as a whole.

1. “Everything negative-pressure, challenges- is all an opportunity for me to rise.” – Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant was unmatched when it came to his work ethic. The Black Mamba was simply obsessed to succeed. But like everyone else, Bryant didn't really have a smooth basketball career all throughout.

Although the Lakers star endured some hardships, he viewed these challenges as opportunities to be better in order to create something grander. As a result, it's easy to see why Bryant's legacy continues to live on.