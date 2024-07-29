It's always nice to witness NBA stars at their peak. They electrify stadiums with their superb play. More often than not, it's their brilliance that would help teams secure wins. In fact, some lead to NBA championships.

However, in terms of reality, NBA stars only have a certain window before their decline, thanks to either Father Time or injuries. Throughout the years, basketball fans have witnessed the declines of various NBA stars. Let's rank the 10 worst declines by an NBA star.

A vital piece in the Warriors' dynasty, Klay Thompson's elite shooting helped result in four NBA championships. However, the other half of the Splash Brothers showed serious signs of slowing down in the 2023-2024 season.

In fact, Thompson was removed from the Warriors' starting and finishing unit at one point in the season. It still remains to be seen how Thompson can continue to bounce back following his worst shooting season. Hopefully, a change of scenery will help after he went to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal.

Next up on this list is Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is an NBA MVP and averaged a triple-double for a handful of seasons. However, a move to Los Angeles ultimately led to his decline.

While he still posted decent numbers, the Lakers weren't a great fit for the former MVP, leading to the Lakers' absence in the postseason during his tenure. Westbrook then moved on to the Clippers, where he was relegated to the bench. After the Clippers traded him to the Utah Jazz, who subsequently released him, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets in July 2024.

8. Dwight Howard

Speaking of the Lakers, things didn't turn out well ever since Dwight Howard left Orlando. From a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Howard slowly declined due to injuries and a handful of off-the-court issues.

The eight-time All-Star slowly saw his role decrease in the league. Although he managed to win an NBA championship with the Lakers, Howard soon found himself out of the NBA shortly after.

There's no doubt that Chris Paul is the Point God. However, with age catching up and without any NBA rings in his collection, the window is closing faster than ever for CP3. In fact, after joining the Warriors with the hopes of winning a title, Paul's numbers took a dip.

He averaged a career-low 9.2 points per game, which was the first time that he averaged under double figures. Unfortunately, his accumulating injuries also don't help at all. After the Warriors released Paul following the season, he signed with the San Antonio Spurs to take on a mentor role for the rebuilding team.

Throughout his NBA career, there's no doubt that Kyle Lowry shined bright as an All-Star guard, especially for the Toronto Raptors. But while he showed glimpses of his brilliance with the Miami Heat, it was a different story this ongoing 2023-24 season.

In fact, before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry was only averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, which were his lowest numbers since his rookie year. His numbers didn't improve any for the Sixers, but they still re-signed Lowry for another season.

5. Shaquille O'Neal

Father Time is undefeated. In fact, it was even able to take down Big Diesel himself, Shaquille O'Neal. With the intention to win at least one more NBA championship, the four-time NBA champion joined the Boston Celtics. But at 38 years old as the Celtics' starting center, O'Neal was barely the same dominant big one that once ruled the league.

In his final NBA season, O'Neal averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Furthermore, injuries just didn't help his cause. As a result, it wasn't surprising that O'Neal retired after the season.

4. Blake Griffin

During his peak, Blake Griffin was a human highlight reel that had no problems in terms of dunking over anyone. In fact, he was one of the key stars in the Clippers' Lob City era before starring for the Detroit Pistons. However, when he played for the Nets, Griffin's career was starting to decline.

With exception to his first season, Griffin had a hard time being efficient. Moreover, his athleticism was also diminishing. In fact, the Nets eventually decided to relegate him to the bench before the Celtics also did the same. Griffin finally announced his retirement in April 2024.

3. Kemba Walker

It's hard to believe that a once certified All-Star guard like Kemba Walker no longer has a home in the NBA. The four-time All-Star was a talented scorer who could take over any game.

However, with injuries and questions regarding fit, Walker's role with the Knicks started to diminish. While he did get one more stop in Dallas, the stint was short-lived. Before you know it, Walker found himself taking his talents overseas.

2. Gilbert Arenas

A controversial figure on and off the court, if there's something basketball fans will agree about Gilbert Arenas, it's that he was one of the most lethal scorers when healthy. However, when injuries started to linger, Arenas' production ultimately dropped.

From a guy who could score 60 points, Agent Zero's final seasons in the NBA saw him average below double figures. Although he didn't produce on the court, Arenas did manage to still bag lucrative paychecks.

1. Roy Hibbert

Roy Hibbert had some exciting seasons in Indiana. He was a two-time All-Star and an All-Defensive team player while being a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Unfortunately, he also showed everyone how becoming a star can be a fleeting moment.

After his final All-Star season, the league evolved so much that Hibbert couldn't catch up with the up-tempo style of play. As a result, Hibbert immediately grew obsolete and found himself out of the league at only 31.