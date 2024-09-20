Making plays to create the best shot is a key ingredient for successful NBA teams. Given that open shots for high -percentage shots put points on the board, this doesn't come as a surprise. However, NBA players are just humans too. As a result, they aren't always going to make their shots.

While NBA players aren't expected to make all of their shots, they should take smart shots. Unfortunately, there are times when players have lapses. Moreover, there are also times when they are forced to create something out of nothing. Here's the 10 worst shot attempts in league history, ranked.

10. Jordan Poole's stare down

After the Golden State Warriors traded him to the Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole was penciled in to be the main star for the team. While Poole has shown flashes, it's safe to say that he's failed to elevate into a superstar. Highlighted by the play above, Poole could've attempted a jumper, but instead tried to lay it up, which resulted in an ugly block.

9. Jerome Robinson's two-straight ugly bricks

Happy to see minutes in a blowout game, the Warriors were trying to feed G-League veteran and former 2018 first-round draft pick. He had two-straight three-pointers, both of which never even came close to the rim. He finished the night with zero points, but the Warriors still had a statement game against the Houston Rockets by beating them 133-110 in April 2024.

8. Russell Westbrook's backboard shot

It's safe to say that Russell Westbrook isn't a reliable perimeter shooter, whether open or not. In a game against the defending champions, Westbrook proved that fact once again.

To make matters worse, despite getting closer to the basket, Westbrook's shot went over the backboard and out of bounds. The shot was arguably one of the worst shot attempts in NBA history that was caught on camera.

7. Andre Iguodala's reverse layup goes wrong

Andre Iguodala played a huge role for the Warriors in winning the 2015 NBA championship. But while he was consistent in giving his defensive effort, that isn't always the story on the offensive end. In fact, he tried to pull off a reverse layup that just went over the backboard.

6. Thaddeus Young's wide-open missed layup

There's no doubt that Thaddeus Young is a grizzled power forward who's capable of making his presence felt with his hustle. But when Young had an open lane in transition, the often-reliable veteran somehow missed a shot in point-blank range and only hit the backboard in 2019. To make matters worse, the defense barely even needed to put on pressure to force the miss.

5. Nick Young's layup fail

Usually in a fastbreak, basketball players are making an open layup, more so NBA players. However, former NBA player Nick Young managed to blow a wide-open layup without it even touching the rim. Fortunately for him, it was only a preseason game. Nevertheless, it was an easy shot that even amateurs can make with their eyes closed.

4. Javale McGee gets blocked by the rim

There's a reason why JaVale McGee was a fixture in the Shaqtin-a-Fool highlight reel. Although McGee has won three NBA championships, he has also garnered plenty of epic fail moments. In fact, during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, McGee was blocked by no one but the rim, despite his 7-foot stature.

3. Andre Drummond's wild acrobatic shot

Back in his peak, there was no doubt that Andre Drummond was a walking double-double. In fact, he was stuffing the stat sheet when he starred for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, when forced to go one-on-one against Jonas Valanciunas, Drummond tried to get creative and acrobatic midair in an isolation play. While Drummond tried to sneak in with a sidestep layup, the shot was nowhere near the rim.

2. Robert Sacre's super-short jumper

During the Los Angeles Lakers' rebuilding years, the Purple and Gold were often cellar dwellers. In fact, the Lakers had Robert Sacre as their best center. Although Sacre did have some bright moments, his jumper against the San Antonio Spurs wasn't one of them.

After carving out some space on the post, Sacre managed to get free. However, the Canadian big man's shot fell nowhere near the rim. It was truly a dark era for the winningest franchise in the NBA.

1. Marcelo Huertas' Backward three

Speaking of the Lakers' dark rebuilding years, aside from Sacre's terrible shot attempt, no one could beat the shot attempt of Brazilian basketball star Marcelo Huertas. With the shot clock running out, Huertas pulled out his bag to put up a bailout running shot before getting blocked.

Getting the offensive rebound, Huertas attempted another shot from rainbow country. The second shot was ugly at best, seeing the former Lakers guard throwing it up backwards. It would've been miraculous if the shot went in. However, the ball landed several feet away from the rim.