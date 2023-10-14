After a career spanning more than six decades, the legendary Sir Michael Caine has officially announced his retirement from acting at the age of 90 according to Deadline. With an impressive filmography that includes iconic performances, Caine has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. The newer generation may be more familiar with his roles as Alfred in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, but those aren't even his greatest roles.

As we bid farewell to one of the greatest actors of our time, it's only fitting to take a closer look at some of his most remarkable roles.

5. Alfie (1966)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert, “Alfie” was the film that catapulted Michael Caine to international stardom and solidified his reputation as a versatile actor. Caine's portrayal of Alfie Elkins, a charming but self-centered womanizer, remains one of his most memorable performances. What sets “Alfie” apart is Caine's direct address to the audience, breaking the fourth wall, and inviting viewers to ponder the complexities of his character's inner world. This role earned Caine his first Oscar nomination, marking the beginning of a remarkable career.

4. Get Carter (1971)

In “Get Carter,” Caine plays Jack Carter, a lethal London gangster seeking vengeance for his brother's murder. This film, directed by Mike Hodges, showcases Caine's ability to portray a smooth, efficient, and unforgiving mobster. While the actor had already gained international acclaim, his return to a British low-budget project was a significant moment for British cinema. Caine's portrayal of Jack Carter solidified his reputation as a versatile actor, equally skilled in portraying complex anti-heroes.

3. The Cider House Rules (1999)

Michael Caine's second Oscar win came with his role as Dr. Wilbur Larch in Lasse Hallström's adaptation of John Irving's novel, “The Cider House Rules.” Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film explores the story of Homer Wells, an orphan who ventures out of the orphanage and experiences the world for the first time. Caine's portrayal of Dr. Larch, a compassionate physician who specializes in ‘backstreet' abortions, is both warm and complex. His nuanced performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, showcasing his range and emotional depth.

2. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Regarded as a pinnacle in Woody Allen's career, “Hannah and Her Sisters” humorously depicts the intertwined lives of Hannah and her siblings, Lee and Holly, spanning two eventful years. This film marked a significant milestone for the renowned director, emerging as his highest-grossing work to date and earning accolades at the Academy Awards.

In this cinematic gem, Michael Caine's portrayal of the flawed character, Eliot, Hannah's straying spouse involved in a year-long affair with her sister, Lee, is nothing short of remarkable. Balancing between despicable and relatable, Caine injects Eliot with a blend of pathos and sympathy, showcasing his exceptional acting prowess.

“Hannah and Her Sisters” delves into complex relationship dynamics among couples, siblings, and in-laws, delving into the struggles associated with emotional control, existential uncertainties, and the perpetual fear of life's uncertainties. Despite Allen's extensive filmography, this masterpiece remains a standout in his repertoire, largely attributed to the stellar performances of the ensemble cast, particularly Michael Caine's unforgettable portrayal. With its exploration of intricate human connections, existential dilemmas, and the fragility of life, “Hannah and Her Sisters” continues to captivate audiences, solidifying its place as one of Woody Allen's most celebrated works. Moreover, Caine's exceptional depiction of the character Eliot adds depth and nuance to the narrative, elevating the film's status as one of the greatest in the actor's illustrious career.

1. The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

Arguably Michael Caine's career-best performance comes in John Huston's adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's novella, “The Man Who Would Be King.” In this adventure film, Caine co-stars alongside Sean Connery as Daniel Dravot and Peachy Carnehan, two ex-British soldiers on a journey to Kafiristan. Their quest for power and dominance provides a stark reminder of the consequences of playing God. Caine's portrayal of Peachy Carnehan is widely regarded as one of his finest performances. While the film may not be the best in his filmography, Caine's performance in “The Man Who Would Be King” stands as a testament to his extraordinary talent.

As we celebrate the illustrious career of Sir Michael Caine, these top five roles only scratch the surface of his contributions to cinema. With a legacy that spans over 100 films, Caine has left an indelible mark on the industry. While he may have officially retired, his performances will continue to captivate and inspire audiences for generations to come. Sir Michael Caine, thank you for the memories and the magic you brought to the silver screen.