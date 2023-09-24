In a recent interview, veteran actor Michael Caine offered his candid perspective on intimacy coordinators in movie and television productions.

For context, intimacy coordinators oversee nude and intimate scenes during filming to ensure the comfort of all involved. However, the Batman actor disagrees with how prevalent it is in the industry. According to him, ‘such' scenes had been a routine part of his career for most of his life. At the age of 90 and contemplating retirement, Caine expressed his gratitude for never having had to work with intimacy coordinators.

Thank God I'm 90 and don't play lovers anymore is all I can say. In my day, you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It's all changed.”

Michael Caine, besides intimacy coordinators, acknowledged his efforts to adapt to contemporary norms of political correctness. Though he admitted that he found it somewhat tedious. He thought discouraging people from speaking freely or using certain words could make life more “dull.”

“[I'm trying], but it's dull. Not being able to speak your mind and not being able to call anyone ‘darling.' […] I try, but it's hard. I like to learn from friends who are younger than me.”

The actor also reflected on how the motivations of aspiring actors have evolved over time. He observed that many individuals now enter show business for fame, a shift from when he began his career, emphasizing the importance of work over notoriety.

For the veteran and Batman actor, acting was initially about personal growth and success. Rather than the competition with other actors. He focused on honing his craft and acknowledged that there would always be actors better and worse than him.

His upcoming film, “The Great Escaper,” based on true events, is set to be released in the UK on October 6. In the film, Michael Caine won't be needing an intimacy coordinator as he portrays an 89-year-old character on a journey to France.