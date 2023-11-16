Mario Kart is one of the most beloved installments in the Super Mario franchise. Lets take a look at the top five Mario Kart games.

The Mario Kart series is one of Super Mario's most successful installments in the franchise. Dating back to 1992 with its first entry, the most recent installment of the game series came just last week, when Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released its final DLC pack. Now that the Mario Kart franchise has been set in stone for a while, let's take a look at the top five Mario Kart games of all time.

5. Super Mario Kart (Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

The inaugural Mario Kart game laid the foundation for the franchise. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of later installments, its simplicity and pioneering gameplay make it a classic. With iconic tracks like Rainbow Road and the introduction of staples like drifting mechanics, item boxes, and character-specific abilities, Super Mario Kart remains a beloved entry in the series. It's always important to show some love to the older classics, and Super Mario Kart fits that description.

4. Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo 3DS) This entry brought significant advancements, introducing underwater racing and gliding sections. These additions were quite major, and can still be seen in each of the games released after it. The addition of customizable karts with various parts that affect performance allowed players to tailor their vehicles to their play style. Customization is always important, and Mario Kart 7 helped introduce that for the future. The incorporation of the first-person mode using the 3DS gyroscope made for an immersive experience. Mario Kart 7 also featured a diverse set of tracks, including some beloved classics.

3. Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (GameCube) Double Dash!! stands out for its unique two-character kart system. Players can switch between two characters per kart, each with its special item, creating strategic opportunities. Its track design, including memorable circuits like Rainbow Road and Baby Park, added excitement to the gameplay. The cooperative mode, where one player drives while the other handles items, added an extra layer of teamwork. There simply isn't another installment in the Mario Kart franchise that is exactly like Double Dash!!, Which makes it that much more special.

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) This installment is often considered the pinnacle of Mario Kart games. Its stunning graphics, diverse track design, and refined gameplay make it a fan favorite. It introduced anti-gravity racing, allowing players to drive on walls and ceilings, adding a new dimension to the gameplay. With a robust roster of characters, various kart customization options, and the return of classic tracks, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers both nostalgia and innovation. It almost is as if the game never gets old. There are 48 courses to play, dozens of different characters, and the ability to completely customize a kart. It's a bit more difficult than the earlier games in the series, but that makes it all worthwhile to play.

1. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) Mario Kart Wii is celebrated for its extensive roster of characters and bikes alongside karts. The inclusion of motion controls made for an engaging experience, allowing players to steer with the Wii Remote or use the Wii Wheel accessory. The introduction of motorbikes brought a new level of agility to the gameplay, offering a different racing experience from the traditional karts. Most players of Mario Kart Wii would choose a bike over a kart in almost every situation. There are some spectacularly fun shortcuts that only a bike's agility can handle. Additionally, the online multiplayer function was a significant advancement for the series.

Most of these games also have different game modes, both single and multiplayer. From Grand Prix, to versus races, even to a battle mode, Mario Kart has always given gamers a complete Nintendo racing experience.

Each Mario Kart game has its unique charm and has contributed something special to the franchise. Rankings of course vary depending on personal preferences, but the impact each of these games had on the franchise is unique and special in their ways. Hopefully the next installment in the Mario Kart franchise, (whatever that may be) can live up to its predecessors, and continue to impress fans as they race with their favorite characters. The Mario Kart series stands as a testament to Nintendo's ability to continually reinvent and reimagine a beloved franchise while staying true to its core elements of accessible gameplay, vibrant characters, and frenetic multiplayer fun. Whether racing through classic circuits or competing with friends and family, each Mario Kart game has contributed to the series' enduring legacy in the world of gaming. If you love racing, you love Mario Kart.

