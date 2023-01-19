The NFL head coaching carousel has had quite a slow start in 2023. Five teams entered the offseason with coaching vacancies, and five teams still have coaching vacancies nearly two weeks into the offseason. Teams have been busy with interviews and such, but no hires to speak of just yet.

That’s OK, though, as it just means that the anticipation is only building. After all, many of the popular NFL head coach candidates are with teams still in the playoffs, so looking for a new gig isn’t their top priority right now. Not to mention, the playoffs are providing more than enough entertainment to hold fans over.

Many of the top candidates have interviewed with multiple teams, which begs the question, which opening is the most attractive? Make no mistake, any head coach opening is attractive, but some are more so than others. That is especially true considering the five teams looking for a new coach this offseason.

Without further ado, let’s rank the five coach openings by how enticing they are.

1. Carolina Panthers

There are plenty of reasons why Carolina has the most attractive NFL head coach opening by far. For starters, the Panthers finished the 2022 season with seven wins, while every other team on this list finished with five or fewer wins. Additionally, six of those wins came after the Panthers fired Matt Rhule in October, so this group is more than capable of winning with the right leadership.

Another point in Carolina’s favor is the young talent on the roster. DJ Moore, Brian Burns, and Jaycee Horn are just a few of the headliners on one of the NFL’s youngest rosters. With the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers are in prime position to add another young stud.

Carolina also has the fortune of playing in one of the NFL’s worst divisions. Atlanta is still a year or two off from repeating, while New Orleans and Tampa Bay are facing horrific cap crunches and are generally on the downturn. The Panthers were only one game away from winning the NFC South in 2022, so they could take over soon.

The biggest point against Carolina is the uncertainty under center. However, the Panthers could easily fix that in the draft, whether they stay at No. 9 or trade up. Any NFL head coach considering multiple openings should have Carolina at the top of the list.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is further off from competing than Carolina is, which warrants a lower spot on this list. The Cardinals are entering a retooling period after a dismal 4-13 season, and key players like DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move. Whoever the Cardinals hire, they will have to be patient and let him build from the ground up.

Unlike Carolina, Arizona does have a defined quarterback after signing Kyler Murray to a monster extension last offseason. The former first-overall pick has shown strong potential and can be a very good quarterback when he’s on. However, he just tore his ACL in December, and there are questions about his attitude, so this point is a double-edged sword.

Arizona also has other strong players like Budda Baker, plus the third overall pick in the draft. This job isn’t perfect, but there is some potential for it to work out.

3. Denver Broncos

At first glance, this NFL head coach job seems like an awful fit for any prospect. Denver is stuck with Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future, has very limited draft capital, and shares a division with a juggernaut in Kansas City. However, there are a few redeeming qualities here.

The Broncos do have some very good young players, including Javonte Williams and Patrick Surtain II. The defense in particular is a strength, as it finished in the top half of the league in many key stats.

However, the biggest draw is Denver’s ownership. The Broncos’ ownership group has shown that it is not afraid to spend, which is a big draw for both players and coaches. Not the best available job, but not the worst either.

4. Indianapolis Colts

On the contrary, Indianapolis’ ownership situation is a big reason why it is lower than Denver. Jim Irsay is no stranger to controversy and moves like hiring Jeff Saturday as an interim coach prove he isn’t exactly football-savvy. Any prospective NFL head coach will have to overcome that giant hurdle to take this job.

That said, there are some positives in Indy. The Colts have many strong young players like Jonathan Taylor, Quentin Nelson, and Shaquille Leonard, although all are coming off of down years. They also have the fourth pick of the draft, so a coach could have his choice of a franchise QB. The fact that the Colts also play in the weak AFC South is another potential draw.

Overall, there are some positives of this job, but not enough to make it particularly attractive.

5. Houston Texans

There’s just one fact and one fact alone that makes Houston’s coaching vacancy the least attractive by far. The Texans have fired their two previous head coaches, David Culley and Lovie Smith, after just one season each. If that’s all it takes for Houston to fire a coach, then why would someone take this job?

Well, the biggest draw for Houston is the abundance of draft capital. Although the Texans missed out on the first overall pick this year, they still have the second overall pick and can select a franchise QB. They also have Cleveland’s first-round pick at 12th overall and have two first-round picks again next season.

However, the Texans roster is, to put it kindly, not good and needs a massive overhaul before it can compete. Cal McNair is also not a great owner and has shown himself to be very trigger-happy in firing coaches. There is a chance a coach could build something great in Houston, but there is a much greater chance of it going horribly wrong.