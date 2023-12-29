Toronto visits TD Garden to take on Boston. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Celtics prediction and picks.

The Toronto Raptors travel south of the border to take on the Boston Celtics. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Raptors-Celtics prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

After three straight losses and a discouraging weekend heading into Christmas, the Raptors bounced back with a 132-102 win over the Washington Wizards. As a team, Toronto dished out 43 assists, one dime short of the season-high the Raptors set over a month ago against the Detroit Pistons. All Raptors starters scored in double-figures, led by OG Anunoby, who finished with 26 points. Pascal Siakam added 22 points and 11 assists, while Scottie Barnes had 20 points, 12 boards, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Celtics managed to withstand a Detroit Pistons team determined to put an end to their historic losing streak. Detroit staged a furious first half and led by as much as 21 points before Boston stormed back in the third quarter to force overtime and eventually deal the Pistons their 28th straight loss. Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with a game-high 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting, while Jayson Tatum added 31 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Celtics Odds

Toronto Raptors: +7.5 (-108)

Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TSN, NBC Sports Boston

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has covered the spread in 13 of its 30 games this season, including five of its 13 games away from Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 15-15 on the over/under so far, including 7-6 on the road.

Toronto is carrying some momentum after putting together a fantastic team effort in its previous game, albeit it came against a lowly Wizards team that owns the worst defense in the NBA. The Celtics are the best team in the NBA with a 24-6 record, but they will enter this game a little fatigued. As such, the Raptors will have the fresher legs after the Celtics went through a grueling overtime thriller against the Detroit Pistons the night before. This should ideally be an advantage for the Raptors heading into Friday. But their 1-3 record with a rest advantage suggests otherwise.

Scottie Barnes is in the midst of a breakout campaign and is especially having a terrific month of December so far. Through this stretch, the former Rookie of the Year is averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from long distance.

Pascal Siakam has also been playing well this month despite being in the thick of trade rumors. In December, Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

The Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown, who is nursing a back injury and missed Thursday's game versus Detroit.

Toronto will continue to be without Christian Koloko and Garrett Temple is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics own just a 15-13 record against the spread this season, but they have covered in 10 of their 15 games at TD Garden, where they are undefeated. To counter Toronto's rest advantage, the Celtics have covered three of their four games with a rest disadvantage. Celtics games have surpassed the point total in 17 of their 30 outings so far, including eight of 15 at home.

The Celtics are one of the top two-way teams in the league. Apart from owning the best record, Boston has the fourth-best offense and the third-best defense in the NBA — good for a net rating of +10.0.

The Celtics also have a six-game winning streak over the Raptors dating back to last season. Boston's won its most recent home outing against Toronto by 23 points. If the trend continues, the Celtics should be able to cover the spread.

Boston obviously leans heavily on Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.0 points per game. However, they could be without Jaylen Brown, who missed the Celtics' previous game with a low back contusion. Brown accounts for 22.6 points a night for Boston. But even if he sits out, the Celtics have plenty of other weapons who can step up on any given night. Kristaps Porzingis is having a strong debut season for Boston. The Latvian is averaging 20.3 points per game.

Derrick White has also been scorching hot, especially through December. This month, he is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.0 blocks, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from long distance.

The Celtics have yet to turn in their injury report, though Brown's status should be worth monitoring ahead of tip-off.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Take the Celtics in this one to win and cover. They're the far better team with plenty of offensive weapons and decent enough depth. Likewise, Toronto's rest advantage may not be an advantage at all considering their 1-3 record in such games. Boston has also done well with a rest disadvantage.

Take the under as well, as both of their games this season have yet to eclipse the total set for Friday's game.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-112), Under 225.5 (-110)