The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the Orlando Magic for the NBA In-Season Tournament. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 6-7 to start the season, and they are coming off a high-scoring win against the Detroit Pistons. Scottie Barnes leads the team with 20.1 points per game while grabbing 8.9 rebounds, and dishing 6.0 assists. Barnes also plays some solid defense as he is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, and 1.5 steals. Pascal Siakam is scoring 19.4 points per game which is second on the team. Four other players on the Raptors are scoring in the double-figures on the year.

The Magic are playing very well this season, and they are 8-5. Orlando just finished up a four-game road trip in which they went 3-1. Paolo Banchero started the season off slow, but he is back to being the team's leading scorer. He is averaging 18.7 points while leading the team in rebounds, and assists, as well. Franz Wagner is right behind Banchero with 18.5 points per game. Four other players are scoring in the double-figures, but Markelle Fultz remains out in this game with a knee injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Magic Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -2 (-110)

Over: 216 (-112)

Under: 216 (-108)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Canada, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto is 10th in team defense, and there is a good chance for them to continue that in this game. The Magic score the fourth-fewest points per game in the NBA, so the Raptors should be able to hold them to a low score. Orlando has the sixth-worst field goal percentage, and the second-worst percentage from beyond the arc. As long as Scottie Barnes, and the Raptors can force tough shots, they should be able to cover the spread.

The Raptors are coming off a game in which they scored 142 points. They are capable of scoring, but their matchup is not easy in this game. However, the Magic do allow opponents to shoot over 48 percent from the field. Toronto is not very good from the perimeter, so the three ball does not have to be their key to victory. If the Raptors can create good shots, open drives to the rim, and execute, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic play very good defense, as well. Orlando has the fourth-best team defense in the NBA as they allow just 106.6 points per game. A lot of that comes from the Magic allowing the second-fewest field goal attempts per game, and they hold opponents to just 34.7 percent from three. The Magic need to keep this up in the game. Toronto attempts the fifth-most shots in the NBA, so the Magic need to continue to make it tough. If the Magic can force bad shots, and limit second-chance opportunities, they will cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Magic Prediction & Pick

First things first, I do not expect the over to hit. Both defenses can play, and they should hold each other down. As for the winner, the Magic are currently the favorites. I like them to win this game, as well. Orlando is playing well, and they are on a three-game win streak. I will take the Magic to cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic -2 (-110), Under 216 (-108)