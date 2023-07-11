The Toronto Raptors signed guard Dennis Schroder to a two-year $26 million deal in free agency to be Fred VanVleet's replacement. That means the German is in Vegas right now taking in some Summer League action and meeting his teammates, including OG Anunoby.

In case you don't remember, the two got into quite an altercation back in 2021 when Schroder was on the Lakers. Anunoby picked him up after a foul before Montrezl Harrell stormed in and was ready to throw hands. Funny enough, Anunoby and Schroder talked about it in their first exchange.

Via @GTJGotNext on Twitter:

Dennis Schroder finally met OG and they talked about the “altercation”😭 pic.twitter.com/EjMvmmrSLu — . (@GTJGotNext) July 11, 2023

OG hilariously said Dennis Schroder “flopped”. I mean, it does kind of look like it from the video. Regardless, that brouhaha is behind them. They're ready to ball out in 2023-24.

Schroder is a solid get for Toronto in place of Fred VanVleet, who secured the bag in a mammoth three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets. While the former Laker isn't quite at the level of FVV in terms of production, he brings a versatile skillset to the table. Schroder can score at all three levels and drop dimes. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 2022-23.

It remains to be seen if the Raptors will keep Pascal Siakam, though. Trade rumors are swirling around the star forward, although he is keen on staying. However, building around Scottie Barnes and Anunoby appears to be the priority.

Keeping Siakam would make sense because he is arguably their best player and someone who loves playing for the franchise. If he does end up elsewhere, it will mean more usage for Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby.