The look good, feel good, play good formula fell apart quickly for the Toronto Raptors in their home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a night to forget for the Raptors and Scottie Barnes. The We the North band above the border lost to the tune of 30 points, their worst loss in a home or season opener in franchise history. It is safe to say those classic purple throwback jerseys have seen better days.

Thankfully, Barnes is leading the Raptors by example according to RJ Barrett. Leadership development is as important as hitting thousands of elbow jumpers after all. Barnes finished with a game-low plus/minus rating (-33) but took responsibility after the loss.

“We just got an ass-whopping today,” Barnes admitted. “But we’ll be solid. We’ve got another game on Friday.”

Evan Mobley scored 25 points and Donovan Mitchell added another 21 points to push the game out of reach with a 20-4 run to end the first half. It was not a performance completely devoid of silver linings for Toronto though. Damon Stoudamire, T.J. Ford, and Jerome Williams were back in town to celebrate the franchise's anniversary.

Barnes finished nine points on 14 shots in 25 minutes. He had a meager six rebounds and dished out five assists in a lethargic loss. The Raptors will need far better efficiency from the face of the franchise to have any chance of avoiding a 60-loss season. However, getting back to last season's averages of 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field will take some time.

Raptors ready for rough ride with Scottie Barnes

The Raptors are expecting an NBA Play-In Tournament fight at best this season. The Boston Celtics lead an Eastern Conference that is tougher this year than in recent seasons. Pushing for the postseason should be secondary to finding out which players fit for the long term.

It will not get any easier if starters keep falling out of the rotations. Immanuel Quickley went out with what is being initially reported as a pelvic injury. Barnes' new running mate had 13 points before suffering the knock, shooting 4-for-7 from the field with four assists. The courtside fan reactions tell the tale in Toronto.

Next up for the Raptors is a visit from Joel Embiid, Paul George, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Then comes a road trip to see the Minnesota Timberwolves 24 hours later. A flight back home to face the Denver Nuggets after a rest day is no real reprieve from a rough opening slate either. Barnes might be battling for that first regular season win into next week given what was seen on opening night in Toronto.