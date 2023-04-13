Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has his work cut out for him this summer.

Potentially taking on a major offensive role next season with the potential departures of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr., the 2022 Rookie of the Year refuses to rest upon his laurels.

Consequently, when Barnes posted averages of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game last season, he was far from satisfied.

Especially because in many ways those numbers almost mirror his output from his rookie season.

“I expected more out of myself,” Barnes admits (h/t The Athletic’s Eric Koreen).

Barnes does plenty enough well on the court. A budding point-forward with the ability to score from all three levels, Barnes does the bulk of his damage off-ball or heading towards the rim with a head full of steam.

However, in order to take the next level, Barnes needs to improve on both ends of the court.

On the offensive side, this means becoming a more-reliable go-to scorer.

For that, the Florida native plans to “keep working on everything: ball-handling, shooting, skill-work, a lot of skill work.”

Defensively, his work will be less about his technique and more about his stamina.

“I probably need a different level of conditioning for the way I want to play,” Barnes says (h/t TSN’s Josh Lewenberg).

Explaining, Barnes says, “I play very hard on the defensive end so I feel like it will take a different level of conditioning that I’ll work on this summer… I would get tired at times when I’m picking up full court.”

Ultimately, Barnes wants to become one of the better players in the league, according to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Nonetheless, “it’s going to take a different mindset,” from the rising star.