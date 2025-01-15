Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball, as his game-breaking range from beyond the arc has ushered in the three-point era — a halcyon period for basketball in which players have more skill expression than ever. The Golden State Warriors star, as a result of his incredibly consistent play over the past decade or so, has become one of the most beloved professional athletes on the planet. Thus, it's no surprise that his legendary status has reached the point where even fans of the local team that the Warriors are up against are staunch supporters of his.

On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors played host to the Warriors and came out with a 104-101 victory, sending the floundering Dubs even deeper into their tailspin. But that may not have been the low point for the Warriors or any Warriors-adjacent person that was present in Scotiabank Arena that night. In one contest involving a fan during a break in the action, the Raptors made a Curry fan remove his Warriors jersey, forcing him to put on a shirt with the Raptors logo on it instead while competing in the game.

While it would definitely have been odd had the Raptors in-game entertainment team allowed someone donning the jersey of the opposing team's best player to entertain the crowd during an intermission, this was definitely an awkward moment that would leave a mark on that kid for years to come. But it's definitely weird as well that someone who wasn't a Raptors fan in the first place would be picked to compete in the game, let alone someone wearing a Curry Warriors jersey.

To make matters worse for the kid, the Warriors ended up losing to the lowly Raptors, 104-101, after all that mess. Talk about something going from bad to worse.

Stephen Curry, Warriors are breaking fans' hearts all over the world

It's a testament to Stephen Curry and the Warriors' popularity that they can turn any arena into a neutral ground, especially during their heyday. But this 2024-25 Warriors team isn't the Dubs squad that the kids have gotten used to over the years. This Golden State team is mid, which makes the lack of urgency the team's best players have in addressing their need to bring in more talent that much more glaring.

On Monday night, the Warriors were outplayed by the Raptors, especially towards the end. This resulted in them falling to 19-20 on the year — a precipitous fall-off from where they were to begin the season. Meanwhile, Toronto is 9-31 on the year, which should say just about everything there is to know about where Golden State stands on the league's totem pole.

The Warriors may want to rest up the likes of Curry and Draymond Green due to the wear and tear they've put on their body over the years, but this strategy simply is not tenable considering their lack of other suitable contributors should they have to miss some time. Making matters worse, Jonathan Kuminga is out for weeks. This truly might be the beginning of the end for the Warriors dynasty as we know it.