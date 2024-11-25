ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Raptors hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Monday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Raptors-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Pistons Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Detroit Pistons: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 223 (-106)

Under: 223 (-114)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Canada, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors had their small two-game win streak snapped on Sunday. They gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a run for their money, but fell short in the end. They were able to beat both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers in their previous two games, though. Those are two good teams, so the Raptors are not playing bad basketball. The Pistons are an easier matchup for them, so if the Raptors play as they have been, they will be able to win on the road.

The Pistons are on a three-game losing streak. They have lost to the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, and Orlando Magic in those three games. Those are three average to below average teams. In those three games, the Pistons are allowing 118.7 points per game while scoring just 111.o. Detroit is clearly not at their best right now, and the Raptors have to take advantage of that.

Cade Cunningham is doubtful for the game Monday night. He did not play in the Pistons' loss against the Magic, either. He is the leading scorer for Detroit, and the heart of their offense. It is a very tough loss for the Pistons, but very good luck for the Raptors. Without Cunningham, the Pistons are going to struggle to get anything going. The Pistons not having Cunningham is reason enough to have confidence in Toronto.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

Detroit has already played the Raptors once, and they were able to win that game by four points on the road. In that game, Detroit allowed just 95 points on 36.1 percent shooting. On the season, the Pistons allow the 12th-fewest points per game, and 10th-lowest field goal percentage, so it is not shocking that they shut down the Raptors in their first matchup. If they can have another defensive game like that, the Pistons will be able to win Monday night.

Do not expect the Pistons to score under 100 points against the Raptors this go around. Toronto has allowed 118.6 points per game, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. Along with that, Toronto allows teams to attempt the most free throws per game in the NBA. The Raptors are a team that can not stay out of foul trouble, and that is why they struggle so much. If the Pistons can get the Raptors into foul trouble, and hit their shots, they will win.

One thing to keep in mind for this game is the location. The Raptors have not won a game on the road yet this season. They are 0-9, and have lost five of those games by double digits. The Pistons are not the best team at home, but they do have the advantage. If the Raptors keep playing poorly on the road, the Pistons will win this game.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Cade Cunningham is the difference Maker for this game. If he plays, the Pistons win. However, I am going to work under the assumption he is sitting. For that reason, I will take the Raptors to win straight up.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Raptors ML (+166)