The Toronto Raptors continue their Western Conference road trip when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Warriors prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Raptors attempted to refresh their team when they sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Since the trade, the Raptors look like a better team, boasting a 2-1 record. They began with two consecutive wins over Cleveland and Memphis before dropping their first game in California to the Sacramento Kings. The Canadian Barrett hasn't fit in as well since joining his hometown team, but Quickley proved his worth with a 26-point performance in the Memphis win. Things are going well for the Raptors, but they may not be finished on the trade front. It is trending towards a Pascal Siakam deal for the Raptors, who are looking to rebuild on the fly around Scottie Barnes. It shouldn't be surprising if Siakam is off the team before the trade deadline.

No one can determine what kind of team the Golden State Warriors are this season. They sit with a 17-18 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference. The Warriors led by 18 points on Thursday night against the Nuggets but managed to lose the game on a Nikola Jokic half-court shot. In the last ten games, they have won four consecutive games, then lost three in a row, and now alternated wins and losses. Draymond Green looks to be nearing a return after his indefinite suspension, and Klay Thompson's looked better over the last two games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Warriors Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: (+110)

Golden State Warriors: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: (-130)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports, TSN

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

One of the bright spots for the Golden State Warriors as of late was the play of Chris Paul. He was beginning to turn back the clock and contribute to the Warriors offense. Paul suffered a broken hand on Friday night against the Pistons, which will require surgery. The absence of Paul will put the ball in the hands of Cory Joseph and rookie Brandin Podziemski. It will also signal a return to the rotation for Moses Moody. Paul wasn't the player he once was, but there is a downgrade in talent and experience with Joseph and Podziemski.

Paul's absence in the starting lineup may also get Andrew Wiggins back into the lineup. The Warriors team is experienced, but a lineup juggle may cause some confusion in the first game without Paul. Paul's injury is the third veteran absence, with Draymond Green and Gary Payton II already out of the lineup.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors haven't been a good team away from the friendly confines of Canada, suffering 12 losses in 17 games. The Raptors looked better after the additions of Barrett and Quickley but got back to their losing ways when they went on the road to Sacramento. Golden State has won the last two games against Toronto, covering the spread in both matchups. A trend for these teams is that whoever wins the game outright also covers the spread. That has happened in four straight games, with the teams alternating who is the favorite in each.

On paper, this Warriors team should beat the Raptors pretty easily. They match up evenly at the defensive end of the floor, but the Golden State offense is much better. The area where they hold a decisive advantage, which is usual for Golden State, is with the three-ball. They rank in the top five in the league in three-pointers and are in the top ten in defending from beyond the arc. The Raptors are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league (which has improved a small amount with the addition of Quickley) and are also one of the worst teams at defending the three. This could be a tight, contested game, and a substantial margin in three-point shooting will be a factor.

Final Raptors-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This won't be an easy game to handicap. Both teams have struggled this season but have also shown they can beat good teams. The Raptors have a new look with the additions of Barrett and Quickley, and the Warriors are lacking veteran leadership with Green, Paul, and Payton out of the lineup. It's hard to back the Raptors and their 5-12 road record to enter San Francisco and take a game off the Warriors. The Warriors' significant advantage in three-point shooting and their motivation to stay in a playoff spot may be enough to beat a Raptors team about to begin a rebuild once they trade Pascal Siakam. Hold your nose and rely on Steph Curry to win you some money on Sunday evening.

Final Raptors-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -2 (-110)